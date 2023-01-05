FYI Calendar: First Friday Film at Fort Smith Main Library, Art by the Glass at Crystal Bridges

Today

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Chapter Chicks Book Club -- 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting gathering, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk -- Exploring Sound and Space with Kirsten Keels, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Elementary Story Time -- 4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Neurodiverse Nights -- In "Fashioning America," 5-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- It's All in the Details, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Pajama Story Time -- 6:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogerspubliclibrary.org.

Friday

Story Time -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Family Story Time -- 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Hosted by Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

First Friday Film -- "The Verdict," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Art by the Glass -- Guided artmaking exploring paper-doll-style collage-making, paired with drinks and light appetizers with Lisa Krannichfeld, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Chinese New Year, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- A crafting gathering, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple -- Make a fleece scarf, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Sign up at springdalelibrary.org.

Craft Around the World -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Winter Market -- Seasonal produce, handcrafted items, meat, eggs, cheese, baked goods & more, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. every Saturday through March 11, Fayetteville Senior Center, 945 S. College Ave. Free admission. fayettevillefarmersmarket.org.

Adult Workshop -- Artmaking with Lisa Krannichfeld, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

SoNA's Mother & Child -- 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$60. waltonartscenter.org.

Sunday

Artist Demo -- With Val Gonzalez, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Fun

Dye Family Christmas-Cloverdale Lights -- A free Christmas light show sequenced to over an hour of music on FM radio from 5:30 to 11:45 p.m. through Jan. 9, 10537 Oak Tree Circle, Rogers. facebook.com/DyeFamilyChristmas

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza -- Open through February, a 7,000-square-foot ice skating rink at 214 N.E. A St. $7 per skating session including skate rental. Ice skating lessons are available through Bentonville Parks and Recreation. See bentonvillear.com/1375/Ice-Skating-Lessons for more information.

