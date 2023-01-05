Georgia remains on course with SEC win over Auburn

ATHENS, Ga — Terry Roberts overcame early foul trouble to match his career high with 26 points and Georgia made first-year Coach Mike White’s SEC debut with the Bulldogs memorable by beating No. 22 Auburn 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Auburn (11-3, 1-1) trailed most of the game despite Johni Broome’s 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Tigers couldn’t stage a serious late comeback, pulling no closer than eight points in the final 3 minutes.

“Our problem has been going against really good guards,” Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said, adding the Tigers “have got to get better point guard play. ... Keeping guards in front of us has become an issue.” Kario Oquendo had 17 points for Georgia (11-3, 1-0), which celebrated its SEC opener after a strong non-conference showing under White, the former Florida coach.

Roberts, the transfer from Bradley, missed much of the first half after picking up two early fouls. The senior guard made 9 of 12 free throws. His 26 points set a season high and matched his career high with Bradley.

The Bulldogs are enjoying a dramatic turnaround under White after finishing 6-26 overall and last in the SEC at 1-17 last season, leading to the firing of Coach Tom Crean.

In other men’s Top 25 games Wednesday night, Bryce Hopkins scored 27 points and Providence dominated the second half and knocked off fourth-ranked UConn 73-61 for its eighth consecutive victory. Noah Locke added 17 points to help the Friars (13-3, 5-0) earn their second win over a ranked team this season and remain unbeaten in the Big East. Jordan Hawkins led the Huskies (14-2, 3-2) with 15 points. … Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points, Miles Kelly added 20 and Georgia Tech snapped No. 12 Miami’s nine-game winning streak with a 76-70 win. The Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-3) closed the game on a 12-0 run that ended with a pair of free throws by Kelly with 16.5 seconds remaining. That ended the scoring. Miami (13-2, 4-1) didn’t score over the last four-plus minutes. … Terquavion Smith scored 24 points and North Carolina State jumped all over No. 16 Duke from the opening tip, rolling to an 84-60 win in the long-running series between ACC neighbors. Jarkel Joiner added 21 points, nine assists and six rebounds for the Wolfpack (12-4, 2-3), who scored the game’s first 15 points and led by 22 by halftime in a shocking romp. While the Wolfpack pounced, the Blue Devils (11-4, 2-2) watched early shots roll off the rim or be swatted away. They compounded their problems by piling up turnovers in a game that quickly got away. … Chuck O’Bannon made a jumper with 4 seconds left and No. 17 TCU rallied to beat No. 19 Baylor, 88-87 in Waco, extending the Horned Frogs’ winning streak to 11 games. The Frogs (13-1, 2-0) got the ball back after a missed three-pointer by Baylor’s Jaylen Bridges that went out of bounds with 10 seconds left. Mike Miles Jr., who scored a career-high 33 points, had the ball, but passed to O’Bannon in front of the TCU bench. Baylor freshman Keyonte George scored a season-high 27 points, but he missed a contested drive to the hoop as the game ended. … Dalton Bolon scored 22 points as No. 23 College of Charleston won its 14th consecutive game, notching a 92-79 victory over North Carolina A&T in Greensboro, N.C. Charleston (15-1, 3-0) is off to its best single-season start since joining the Division I ranks in 1991. Bolon made 10-of-16 shots for the Cougars. Kam Woods scored a career-high 30 points to lead N.C. A&T (6-10, 1-2). … Caleb Grill scored 20 points and No. 25 Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma 63-60 in Norman, Okla. Osun Osunniyi added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0). Jalen Hill scored 16 for the Sooners (9-5, 0-2).

TOP 25 WOMEN

Ashley Joens scored 19 points and set a pair of Iowa State records in leading the No. 11 Cyclones to a 70-50 victory over West Virginia. Joens, named to the Wooden Award midseason watch list on Wednesday, made two 3-pointers for 288 in her career and passing Heather Ezell (2006-09) and Megan Taylor (1998-2001). She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her 55th career double-double, breaking a tie with Angie Wells (1999-02). … Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin scored 26 points apiece and No. 21 Kansas defeated Texas Tech 77-59. Kersgieter got the Jay-hawks (12-1, 2-0) off to a quick start, Franklin did her damage on 11-of-16 shooting. Bre’Amber Scott (Little Rock Central) scored led the Red Raiders (12-3, 0-2) with 21 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Sidney Cooks and Lauren Park-Lane had double-doubles, Amari Wright scored 17 points without missing a shot, and Seton Hall defeated previously unbeaten No. 24 St. John’s 72-51. Seton Hall (12-4) has won 10 of its last 11 games and is 5-1 in Big East play for the first time since at least the 2014-15 season. … Grace Efosa more than doubled her career-high with 27 points and Providence won its first Big East Conference game of the season by beating No. 25 Creighton 79-75. Janai Crooms added 14 points for the Friars (10-6, 1-4), including the final free throw with less than a second left. Olivia Olsen had 13 points and Kylee Sheppard 12. Efosa, whose previous best was 13 points, was 12-of-17 shooting with 10 points in the fourth quarter. Morgan Maly scored a career-high 30 points for the Bluejays (9-5, 3-3).