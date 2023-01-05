Google employees to help Arkansas launch online tool for state programs

A group of Google employees is teaming up with the state of Arkansas to deploy an online tool intended to streamline applications for state programs.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that 12 Google employees will work pro-bono, full time for six months to launch CiviForm, a tool designed to help residents access government and community-based programs.

"I am grateful for this support that will bring greater awareness and a more efficient way to apply to the programs that the state of Arkansas has available," said Hutchinson in a news release.

The Google employees, who have backgrounds in engineering, design and program management, are fellows with Google.org, the charitable arm of Google. Google.org "brings the best of Google to help solve some of humanity's biggest challenges -- innovation, and technical expertise to support underserved communities and provide opportunity for everyone," according to its website.

CiviForm was initially developed by Google.org fellows and is available as an open-source tool, meaning its source code is available for anyone to inspect or modify. While several city governments have adopted CiviForm, Arkansas will be the first state government to use the tool, officials said in the release.

"Google.org is excited to support the state of Arkansas in integrating CiviForm into the application process for government programs," Katharine McAden, head of Public Policy and External Affairs South for Google, said in the release. "By bringing together the best of Google's tech expertise with the state's knowledge of resident needs, this tool will improve access to critical services and save Arkansans time along the way."

Arkansas officials hope CiviForm will efficiently connect Arkansans to state services based on their needs.

The tool is expected to offer a single website where residents will be able to easily apply for several programs. CiviForm also will allow community-based organizations to assist residents in completing applications and help the state improve its intake, referral and management for Arkansans served by several state agencies.

In June, the Google fellows traveled to Little Rock to meet with state officials who will be adopting CiviForm. The meeting allowed the Google employees to learn about the state's programs and the needs of administrators and Arkansans, officials said in the release.