Har-Ber taps Missouri hall of famer as next head football coach





SPRINGDALE -- Brent Eckley has been named the incoming head football coach for Har-Ber High School, according to a news release from the Springdale School District.

Eckley will start with the Wildcats July 1, replacing Chris Wood, who began a new position Jan. 4 with the Springdale Public Schools Athletics Department.

Eckley has served as the head football coach and a physical education instructor at Jackson High School in Jackson, Mo., since 2012 where he helped develop a program that was ranked as the No. 52 team in the nation and the No. 1 team in Missouri for the 2020 season, the release states.

Inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association's Hall of Fame in 2022, Eckley comes to the Wildcats with a 203-59 overall record, one state championship, one runner-up, 18 playoff appearances, 16 district championships and 15 conference championships, according to the release from the school district.

"We are ecstatic to have the caliber of Coach Eckley move to Springdale to lead the Har-Ber Wildcats football team," said Dr. Jared Cleveland, Springdale Public Schools superintendent. "He is a proven winner and a Missouri hall of fame inductee. I believe he will be an example of integrity and inspiration for our students."







