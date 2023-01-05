Job openings slip, but remain high

Job openings in the United States slipped in November but remained elevated, suggesting businesses are keen still to add workers -- a blow to the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool hiring and wage gains in its fight against inflation.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that there were 10.5 million U.S. job openings on the last day of November, down slightly from 10.51 million in October.

The number of workers voluntarily quitting their jobs ticked up slightly, meanwhile, and layoffs were comparable to the previous month, according to the bureau.

According to its Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, there were 1.7 open jobs for every unemployed worker near the end of 2022.

But some experts caution the vacancy rate should be taken with a grain of salt, since many employers may no longer be urgently recruiting, yet don't see harm in leaving a job listed in hopes of finding the right candidate.

The JOLTS release is what economists call a lagging indicator, telling more about recent conditions in the business cycle than about what might come.

Most economists expect layoffs to increase and the economy to slouch, with fewer job postings. But the persistence of vacancies in November underlines commentary from small businesses leaders and Fortune 500 chief executives alike, lamenting a dearth of talent to fill openings.

"The people shortage is systemic, and it's fundamentally changing how businesses should prepare for economic slowdowns," said Ron Hetrick, a senior economist at Lightcast, a labor market analytics firm.

"If the U.S. does see some sort of recession in 2023, it will be less about persistent worker displacement and more about employers finally being able to fill the roles they've had open for the past several years," Hetrick said.

Such a high number of job openings suggests the economy is not yet in recession or close to falling into one.

"A labor market this strong means an imminent recession is highly improbable," Nick Bunker, head of economic research at Indeed Hiring Lab, said in a note. "This year will pose many challenges for the U.S. economy, but the labor market looks set to enter with considerable strength."

The high number of vacancies also suggest Fed policymakers will continue raising the central bank's benchmark interest rate to quell inflation.

"For Fed officials, these data support the view that rates need to move higher and will need to stay high for some time, to soften labor market conditions and lower prices back to target," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, a consulting firm.

Meanwhile, the number of people quitting their job rose to 4.2 million, up from about 4 million in October, according to the data Wednesday. That is below a record of roughly 4.6 million quits late last year but remains elevated.

Workers typically quit a job for higher pay in new positions. When many Americans quit, it can force businesses to pay more to keep workers.

The Fed closely monitors the data on job openings and quits for signals about the strength of the job market. More quitting suggests there are still plenty of businesses, desperate to hire, that are offering higher pay to lure workers from their current jobs.

That runs counter to the Fed's goal of slowing hiring and the economy to bring down inflation. Price gains have weakened in recent months but inflation was still high at 7.1% annually in November, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.

While more job openings are a benefit for those seeking work, Fed officials want to see the number of openings fall, as fewer openings signal less competition among businesses to find and keep workers, ultimately reducing pressure to raise wages.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has highlighted rising pay as a factor in keeping inflation high. Bigger paychecks enable Americans to spend more and can push companies to raise prices to offset the higher labor costs.

The Fed has raised rates seven times this year, to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, and hopes cool off the economy without causing a recession. But the Fed expects its rate increases to push unemployment to 4.6% next year, up from 3.7% now, an increase that has yet to occur outside of a downturn.

Separate data Wednesday showed U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for a second month in December, helping to further tame price pressures.

On Friday, the U.S. government is expected to release its December jobs report, which will show how many jobs were gained last month and whether the unemployment rate rose or fell.

Information for this report was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press, Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News (TNS) and Talmon Joseph Smith of The New York Times.