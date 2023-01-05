Jonesboro teen arrested, accused of taking handgun to high school

A teenager faces two felony counts after, Jonesboro police say, he threatened another student at Jonesboro High School with a gun on Wednesday.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department arrested the 15-year-old boy, whose name was redacted from the arrest report, around 2 p.m. Wednesday after a police officer reported finding a loaded .22-caliber pistol in the boy's pocket in a classroom at the school.

A witness and another student, a 17-year-old boy whose name was also redacted, told police that the 15-year-old had pulled the pistol on the 17-year-old while they were in the bathroom.

The victim said the 15-year-old pointed the gun at him and showed him it was loaded, then laughed and left him alone.

The report states that the arrested teenager is on juvenile probation and was taken to the Craighead County juvenile jail. He faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a handgun by a minor or on school property.