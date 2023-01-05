Thanks to Hussman

I wanted to personally thank Mr. Walter Hussman, Jr., for his work over the years to keep a viable newspaper available to Arkansans. We came to Arkansas in 1974 and have continually read the papers he has published and have been pleased with having such a fine newspaper in such a rural state.

I grew up reading a big-city newspaper and could effectively compare the quality and newsworthiness of Mr. Hussman's papers and found Arkansas' newspaper to be very competitive with the big-city publications.

Have I always agreed with the editorial content of Mr. Hussman's newspapers? Of course not, and this is one of the prime reasons to have a newspaper to read and be able to comment on, as I have done on many occasions.

In our time, factual information has become precious. There is perhaps more misinformation flying around these days than ever before, and we need a rock-solid source of good and reliable information such as Mr. Hussman's paper.

Finally, my thanks to the innovation of Mr. Hussman in utilizing electronic methods to get his newspaper to the people of Arkansas. Sadly, I wish more subscribed to it and were able to reap the benefits of its news. Thanks again!

GEORGE WILKEN

Little Rock

Should explain votes

I've been waiting to hear from our Arkansas senators and a certain northwest Arkansas representative to explain why they voted for the Democrats' $1.7 trillion omnibus bill. However, I haven't heard anything. In all fairness, I might have missed it, but I don't think there is anything they could say to me to defend their vote.

In my opinion, Mitch McConnell is a traitor. The Republicans who voted for this 4,000-plus-page bill without reading it (and I mean assigning their staff to read it and report back) are nothing but puppets. It seems McConnell and those who voted for the bill have taken away the power of the new Republican House to set the budget for the next year and have made them powerless for the majority of 2023. All they had to do was to wait a few days until the new House was sworn in. Now there are needless billions approved in spending that will continue to grow inflation and contribute to the downfall of our country. We win the House, and these RINOs give it right back to the ones who are running our country right into the ground. Our elected officials in the Senate and the representative I mentioned talk big, but under the cover of night they betray all of us.

And don't give me that line that they were trying to keep the government from shutting down.

AARON HARRIS

Tontitown

Sage encouragement

A dear friend and colleague sent me the following wish list for 2023: Humor that delights rather than demeans. Politicians who debate the issues rather than debase their opponents. Minds that are thoughtfully open rather than obsessively opinionated. Hands that reach out to serve rather than those that are clenched to menace. Voices that add to the conversation rather than drown it out. Eyes that look for the best in others rather than those that look for the worst. Ears that seek to listen rather than predetermine that listening is useless.

I am grateful to my comrade for this sage encouragement. Her advice will be firmly planted on my desk for all of 2023 and beyond. A fulfilling year to all!

ARNIE HOLTBERG

Hot Springs Village

Keep them separated

Sarah H. Sanders, please leave science teachers alone and do not put your non-science religious interpretations from the "Bible" into our schools.

Your comments about indoctrination of students are contrary to all open-minded and long-accepted standards of educational disciplines, which are clearly supported by all the best scientific minds in the world. You can't change scientific facts and all the research done over the past 200 years to fit your religious beliefs and ideals.

You and many of your supporters are the ones trying to indoctrinate students with some type of agenda that fits or meets your religious "doctrines." You can't turn the biblical text, of which there are many versions, and/or the Old Testament into some type of scientific discipline system. This is called the separation of church and state. And you cannot favor one religion or religious belief system over another. Who is going to interpret and implement these ideas into a curriculum??

There are hundreds of things still not completely understood in this world, so let's use scientific investigations and research to determine the answers to these many questions. Let's not go back to the Dark Ages when knowledge and questions were not allowed, and you could be punished for your beliefs.

P.S. In college one of the best classes was taught by Dr. Neal Buffaloe; it was called Conflict in Science and Religion, and he gave the long history in the progress in scientific knowledge and how religious leaders persecuted those who would question long-held beliefs in their search for knowledge. Science and religion should be kept separated as much as possible.

L.D. BINTLIFF

Bee Branch

On Republican voters

Heard today that Gov. Asa Hutchinson was an 18-wheeler in the anti- Trump fast lane. This is my question for people who call themselves registered Republicans: Do you hate Donald Trump enough to vote for Joe Biden if the 2024 race is between Trump and Biden?

JOE FINLEY

Fordyce