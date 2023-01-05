McCarthy try for speaker job dies a 2nd day





WASHINGTON -- House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.

Yet McCarthy wasn't giving up, even after the fourth, fifth and sixth ballots produced no better outcome and he was left trying to call off a night-time session. Even that was controversial, as the House voted 216-214 -- amid shouting and crowding --to adjourn for the night.

"No deal yet," McCarthy said shortly before that as he left a lengthy closed dinner-time meeting with key holdouts and his own allies. "But a lot of progress."

No progress at all was evident though the day of vote-after-vote-after vote as Republicans tried to elevate McCarthy into the top job. The ballots were producing almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support him, and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.

In fact, McCarthy saw his support slip to 201, as one fellow Republican switched to vote simply present.

Seeing no quick way out of the political standoff, Republicans voted abruptly late in the day to adjourn for a few hours as they desperately searched for an endgame to the chaos of their own making. They were due back in the evening, but McCarthy wanted to take a break until today.

"I think people need to work a little more," McCarthy said.

"I don't think a vote tonight would make any difference. But a vote in the future could."

But even a simple motion to adjourn erupted into a floor fight, with Democrats and some Republicans insisting on a lengthy vote.

McCarthy, the California Republican, vowed to fight to the finish for the speaker's job despite the grueling spectacle, unlike any in modern times, that threw the new majority into tumult for the first days of the new Congress.

Animated private discussions broke out on the chamber floor and in huddled meeting throughout the Capitol between McCarthy supporters and detractors searching for an off-ramp.

Both on Tuesday and Wednesday, McCarthy rarely left his seat on the House floor between or during votes, staying put and gazing intently at his phone while he left it to emissaries -- both staff members and allies such as his whip, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, and his close adviser Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina -- to buttonhole the defectors. That effort appeared to have picked up considerably on Wednesday, as McHenry and Emmer huddled with the leaders of the rebellion.

"Well, it's Groundhog Day," said Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., in nominating McCarthy on the sixth ballot.

She said, "To all Americans watching right now, we hear you. And we will get through this -- no matter how messy."

Other Republicans made their frustrations with the process much more obvious.

"I'm tired of your stupid platitudes that some consultant told you to say on the campaign trail, all right?" said McCarthy supporter Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican. "Behind closed doors tell us what you actually want, or shut the f*** up."

But the right-flank conservatives, led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Donald Trump, appeared emboldened by the standoff -- though Trump publicly backed McCarthy.

"This is actually an invigorating day for America," said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who was nominated three times by his conservative colleagues as an alternative. "There's a lot of members in the chamber who want to have serious conversations about how we can bring this all to a close and elect a speaker."

The House gaveled in at noon, but no other work could be done -- swearing in new members, forming committees, tackling legislation, investigating the Biden administration -- until the speaker was elected.

"I still have the most votes," McCarthy said at the start of the session. "At the end of the day, we'll be able to get there."

REPUBLICAN RERUN

But the dynamic proved no different from day one, as Democrats re-upped their leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, for speaker, and Donalds offered his challenge to McCarthy in another history-making moment. Both Jeffries and Donalds are Black.

"This country needs leadership," said Rep. Chip Roy, the Texas Republican noting the first time in history two Black Americans were nominated for the high office, and lawmakers from both parties rose to applaud.

It was the first time in 100 years that a nominee for House speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote, but McCarthy appeared undeterred. Instead, he vowed to fight to the finish.

The disorganized start to the new Congress pointed to difficulties ahead with Republicans now in control of the House.

President Joe Biden, departing the White House for a bipartisan event in Kentucky with Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, said "the rest of the world is looking" at the scene on the House floor.

Tensions flared among the new House majority as their campaign promises stalled out. Not since 1923 has a speaker's election gone to multiple ballots, and the longest and most grueling fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged out for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.

Some of McCarthy's detractors viewed the extra time as an upside to their revolt, and they showed no signs of fatigue.

"Time is on our side," said Rep. Bob Good, R-Va. "It's worth taking a few days, or a few weeks, to get the best possible speaker. The country can't afford to continue what we've always done to get what we've always gotten."

Others were not so sanguine.

"There are multiple levels of Dante's Inferno, and we're in one of them right now," said Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., adding that his party could not continue to go down the same path after two days of embarrassing votes on the House floor with roughly the same results. "We've got to get everybody back in the room and start beating the daylights out of each other."

A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Trump's Make America Great Again agenda, want to upend business as usual in Washington, and were committed to stopping McCarthy's rise without concessions to their priorities.

"Even having my favorite president call us and tell us we need to knock this off, I think it actually needs to be reversed. The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy that 'Sir, you do not have the votes and it's time to withdraw,'" Lauren Boebert of Colorado said as she nominated Donalds.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump had done the opposite, urging Republicans to vote for McCarthy. "REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT," Trump wrote. "IT'S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB -- JUST WATCH!"

As the spectacle of voting dragged on, McCarthy's backers implored the holdouts to fall in line for the California Republican.

"I do think members on both sides of this are getting a lot of pressure now," said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla. "So I think the message from home is, 'Hey, sort this stuff out, we don't have time for the small stuff and the egos.'"

The standoff over McCarthy has been building since Republicans won the House majority in the midterm elections. While the Senate remains in Democratic hands, barely, House Republicans are eager to confront Biden after two years of the Democrats controlling both houses of Congress. The conservative Freedom Caucus led the opposition to McCarthy, believing he's neither conservative enough nor tough enough to battle Democrats.

The historic stalemate occurred despite entreaties from Ohio's Jim Jordan and Louisiana's Steve Scalise, who each renominated McCarthy for speaker on Tuesday and emphasized that none of the GOP's legislative or oversight goals could be accomplished without electing him to the post. In particular, Jordan's efforts to boost McCarthy seemed to backfire, with those opposing McCarthy instead coalescing around Jordan -- who has said he does not want the job of speaker.

Still, several of McCarthy's opponents said it was precisely Jordan's reticence that made him a good fit for the job, and compared Jordan to the nation's first president.

"If you listened and watched the speech that Jim Jordan gave, quite honestly most Republicans sat there and said, 'Oh my goodness, why isn't this guy running for speaker?'" Pennsylvania's Scott Perry, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, told "Fox Business" on Wednesday morning. "And while I know Jim would be reluctant, I remind everybody, George Washington was reluctant, too, when his country called."

Donalds, too, insisted that he did not want to be speaker -- though, unlike Jordan, Donalds cast two votes for himself. On Wednesday morning, Donalds told CNN that he remained open to voting for McCarthy again if there emerged "a pathway for Kevin to still get to 218."

"Is there a pathway for him to get there? Yes. Can that be worked out in the next couple of hours? Yes," Donalds said.

"[Donalds] will have his day, and it will be a big one, but not now," Trump said in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening.

To win support, McCarthy has already agreed to many of the demands of the Freedom Caucus, which has been agitating for rules changes and other concessions that give rank-and-file members more influence in the legislative process. He has been here before, having bowed out of the speaker's race in 2015 when he failed to win over conservatives.

In a sign of McCarthy's determination to appease his critics, his political action committee cut a deal with the Club for Growth, a conservative anti-tax group that has opposed McCarthy's bid for speaker, agreeing not to spend money to support candidates in open primaries in safe Republican seats. That had been a major demand of conservatives, who have been angered at the group's efforts to boost more mainstream candidates over hard-right ones, although it was unclear if the pledge would be enough to win over any of the rebels.

"Everything's on the table," said ally McHenry, -- except, he said, having McCarthy step aside. "Not at all. That is not on the table."

Democrats enthusiastically nominated Jeffries, who is taking over as party leader, as their choice for speaker. He won the most votes overall, 212.

If McCarthy could win 213 votes, and then persuade the remaining naysayers to simply vote present, he would be able to lower the threshold required under the rules to have the majority.

It's a strategy former House speakers, including outgoing Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Speaker John Boehner had used when they confronted opposition, winning the gavel with fewer than 218 votes.

In another surprise blow to McCarthy, Indiana Republican Victoria Spartz, who supported McCarthy through three rounds of voting, voted "present" on the fourth ballot. Voting present only brings the total of votes down for McCarthy and does not affect the 218 threshold as an abstention would. But Spartz later said she was voting present as a message to her colleagues to reach a compromise, and would still vote for McCarthy if he has the votes.

On the first day of the GOP standoff, Democrats seemed at first to relish the debacle on the other side of the aisle, joking about bringing popcorn onto the House floor and openly laughing at endorsements of McCarthy.

On Wednesday, however, House Democratic leadership warned that the Republican standstill would soon affect their ability to conduct legislative business.

"What we saw was the true character of the modern-day Republican Party -- obsessed with power and their own personal advancement at the expense of working families and the needs of everyday Americans," said California's Pete Aguilar, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus.

Ted Lieu of California, vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said their inability to even populate committees would slow things down "for a pretty long time."

"Now it gets serious because we effectively don't have a House of Representatives. This can't keep on going. You can't have one branch of federal government simply not function," Lieu said. "And so I hope that Republicans are able to nominate and unify behind one person, whoever that may be, because we need Republicans to govern if they can. If they cannot, then they should let Democrats govern."

Information for this article was contributed by Lisa Mascaro, Farnoush Amiri, Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press, Catie Edmondson of The New York Times and by Amy B Wang, Marianna Sotomayor, Jacqueline Alemany, Isaac Arnsdorf and Dylan Wells of The Washington Post.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as he walks to the House floor from the Speakers Office, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)



Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., pats Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on the back after she nominated him as speaker for the sixth round of voting in the House chamber as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)







Staff members talk in the House chamber as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress Wednesday in Washington. (AP/Andrew Harnik)







Votes are tallied at the conclusion of a fifth round of voting in the House chamber as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker. (AP/Alex Brandon)







Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., is applauded as he is nominated in the House chamber as the House meets for a second day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress Wednesday in Washington. (AP/Alex Brandon)











Gallery: McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray







