



• The serious injuries that actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be the result of a "tragic accident," the sheriff in Reno said. The 51-year-old "Avengers" star was seriously hurt when he was run over by his own snowcat after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that got stuck in 3 feet of fresh mountain snow on New Year's Day, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Tuesday. An investigation is continuing, but there were no signs of foul play or any indication that Renner was impaired, Balaam said. "At this point in the investigation ... we believe this is a tragic accident," the sheriff said. "He was being a great neighbor and he was plowing those roads for his neighbors." The accident left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries, according to a publicist and sheriff's officials, who said Renner was flown by medical helicopter about 25 miles to a Reno hospital. Also Tuesday, Renner posted an Instagram photo of himself in a hospital bed and a message, missing an apostrophe. "Thank you all for your kind words," it said. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

• Iran released a prominent actress Wednesday nearly three weeks after she was jailed for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests, local reports said. Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency said Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-winning 2016 film, "The Salesman," was released on bail. After her release from the notorious Evin Prison in Tehran, Alidoosti posed with bunches of flowers, surrounded by friends. She was among several Iranian celebrities to express support for the nationwide protests and criticize the authorities' violent clampdown on dissent. She had posted at least three messages in support of the protests on Instagram before her account was disabled. One expressed solidarity with the first man to be executed on charges linked to the protests, which were triggered by the death of a woman in police custody and have escalated into widespread calls for the overthrow of Iran's ruling clerics. Alidoosti had criticized the Iranian government and its police force even before last year's protests. In 2020, she was given a suspended five-month prison sentence after she criticized the police on Twitter in 2018 for assaulting a woman who had removed her headscarf. In "The Salesman," Alidoosti played a woman whose relationship with her husband fractures after she's sexually assaulted in their apartment. The story unfolds against the backdrop of a local staging of Arthur Miller's classic play "Death of a Salesman," in which the woman and her husband are cast as the main characters. Other well-known movies Alidoosti has starred in include "The Beautiful City" and "About Elly."

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, left, answers a reporter's question as fire officials look on during a news conference in Reno, Nev., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, about the accident that seriously injured actor Jeremy Renner on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day. The serious injuries Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a “tragic accident,” the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner)







Iranian prominent actress Taraneh Alidoosti (center) holds flowers Wednesday as she poses for a photo among her friends after being released from Evin prison in Tehran, Iran. (AP/Sharghdaily/Gisoo Faghfouri)





