Nonviolence pays

Editor, The Commercial:

Promoting a solid message "From Nonviolence to No Violence" is paying dividends for Pine Bluff. The city has NOT experienced a homicide in 2,928 hours, approximately four months or 122 days.

The first 48 hours into the new year there has been zero homicides in this city, unlike other cities. This reduction in deadly violence is a giant accomplishment for a city that has averaged two to four homicides per month.

At times three homicides often occurred within seven days. Pastors on Patrol, faith-based mentors and leaders promote and teach Dr. Martin Luther King's message, the six principles of nonviolence, in our schools called "From Nonviolence to No Violence." School officials have indicated a thirty-three percent reduction in negative/violent behavior on campus. The message of Dr. King appears to resonate within this community. (https://smogotv.lightcast.com/content/sc_38027_13293)

The Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance have prayed and engaged this community, i.e., placing crosses near homicide sites and supporting families of homicide victims in times of need. I believe God is blessings this work, and nonviolence is having a subtle and intentional effect in our schools and this community as we make consistent public calls for violence reduction.

This work placed on a candlestick glorifies God and encourages other faith leaders in Pine Bluff across Arkansas to use this template. "Nonviolence Matters" is the 39th Annual Original KingFest MLK Parade theme for 2023.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner,

President Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance