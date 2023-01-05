Off The Wire

BASEBALL

Devers receives 11-year deal

Rafael Devers has agreed to an 11-year extension worth $331 million with the Boston Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Locking up Devers, a two-time All-Star third baseman, was an important move for the Red Sox and their uneasy fans after All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, slugger J.D. Martinez and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi departed in free agency. The team and the 26-year-old Devers reached the new deal a day after he agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract to avoid arbitration in his final year under team control. Devers' extension is the longest-term commitment this offseason by the Red Sox and Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, supplanting the five-year, $90 million deal signed by Japanese star Masataka Yoshida. Devers was the AL's starting All-Star third baseman each of the past two years. In 141 games last season, he batted .295 with 42 doubles, 27 home runs and 88 RBI.

Phillies sign Kimbrel

The Philadelphia Phillies signed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a one-year contract, hoping the onetime elite closer can become a quality arm out of the bullpen. An eight-time All-Star, Kimbrel has 394 career saves, which is most among all active pitchers and ranks seventh on the career list. Kimbrel struggled last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was left off the postseason roster. He had 22 saves in 27 chances last season with the Dodgers. Kimbrel appeared in 63 games for the Dodgers and posted a 3.75 ERA.

Segura gets 2-year contract

The Miami Marlins and infielder Jean Segura finalized a $17 million, two-year contract on Wednesday. The deal includes a club option for a third year. Segura, a two-time All Star, batted .277 with a .336 on-base percentage in 98 games last season with the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. He hit .214 for Philadelphia in the postseason. Segura, 32, spent the past four seasons with Philadelphia. He also has played for the Angels (2012), Brewers (2012-15), Diamondbacks (2016) and Mariners (2017-18). He has played shortstop, second and third base in his career with a .974 fielding percentage.

Brewers add RHP Wilson

The Milwaukee Brewers acquired right-handed pitcher Bryse Wilson from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash on Wednesday. It comes a week after the Pirates had designated Wilson for assignment. Wilson, 25, went 3-9 with a 5.52 ERA while making 20 starts out of 25 appearances last season. He struck out 79 and walked 32 batters in 115 2/3 innings. He owns a career record of 9-17 with a 5.54 ERA in 56 games, including 43 starts. Wilson has 162 strikeouts and 79 walks in 232 1/3 innings.

FOOTBALL

Fields to miss finale

Justin Fields won't get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Fields will miss the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings because of a strained hip and Nathan Peterman will start in his place, Coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday. Fields finishes his second season with 1,143 yards rushing, 63 shy of the record of 1,206 set by Baltimore's Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. He was one of the few bright spots in a tough first season for Chicago under Eberflus and General Manager Ryan Poles. The Bears (3-13) set a franchise record last week at Detroit by dropping their ninth straight game and matched one with their 13th loss. Fields hurt his hip during the blowout loss to the Lions. Eberflus said Fields' hip was bothering him Monday and an MRI confirmed the strain. The team's medical staff ruled him out for the game against NFC North champion Minnesota on Sunday.

Murray's surgery successful

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said he had "successful" knee surgery to repair an ACL injury that he suffered against the New England Patriots on Dec. 12. The 25-year-old Murray posted a picture of himself laying in a hospital bed with the message: "ACL surgery was successful, thank you for all the love and prayers. I appreciate the support and positivity more than I can express, I'll be back." Murray was injured on the team's first offensive drive in the 27-13 loss to the Patriots. The two-time Pro Bowl selection was flushed out of the pocket and running to his right when he tried to juke past a Patriots defender, but tumbled to the grass in obvious pain.

WINTER SPORTS

Shiffrin closer to record

Mikaela Shiffrin felt "really excited" Wednesday after winning the first women's World Cup race of 2023. And it wasn't because she had just moved within one victory of Lindsey Vonn's record. "I skied better than I probably ever have," Shiffrin said. The defending overall champion dealt best with difficult course conditions to dominate a floodlit slalom and raise her career tally to 81 World Cup wins. She could match the best mark Thursday at another slalom on the same course. American standout Vonn set the women's record of 82 before retiring in 2019. The overall best mark is 86, from Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

First win for Kristoffersen

For years, Henrik Kristoffersen and Marcel Hirscher fought fierce battles against each other in the men's Alpine skiing World Cup. On Wednesday, the Norwegian and the Austrian won a race together for the time since teaming up last summer. Kristoffersen switched his equipment supplier in the offseason, joining the ski brand founded by his former rival and record-eight time overall champion Hirscher, who retired in 2019. Kristoffersen dominated the field on the visibly deteriorating Gudiberg course, winning the race 1.22 seconds ahead of Manuel Feller, a former Austrian teammate of Hirscher. Olympic champion Clement Noel was 1.46 behind in third for his first podium result of the season after the Frenchman had failed to finish both of the previous slaloms.

TENNIS

U.S. advances in United Cup

Frances Tiafoe beat Britain's Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals. Tiafoe's victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final. It means the U.S. will be among four teams in the semifinal portion of the tournament that begins Friday at Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena. Earlier, world No. 3 Jessica Pegula gave the United States a 2-1 lead by beating Britain's Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-0. In the afternoon session, Madison Keys moved the U.S. ahead after rallying from a set down to defeat Katie Swan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. But world No. 14 Cameron Norrie came back to post a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win against No. 9 Taylor Fritz to level the match. Pegula and Fritz then won the final mixed doubles match to wrap up the 4-1 U.S. win.

The winner Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)



From left, second placed Austria's Manuel Feller, the winner Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen and third placed France's Clement Noel celebrate after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)



Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)



Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)



Germany's Linus Strasser speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)



France's Clement Noel speeds down the course during an alpine ski, men's World Cup slalom race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)

