OPINION | Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Resolutions for the new year include YOU

Oh, the start of a new year holds such promise, doesn't it? I vow to stop doing all the bad things I should stop doing, and replace them with all the good things I want to do. And somewhere along the way, an ornery, red-necked fairy named Tankernell (Tinkerbell's cousin, twice removed) comes in, sprinkles grumpy dust and switches those lists.

Eat clean to be lean? YES, that's what I want! So I'll have the No. 3 with extra gravy and a side of cholesterol, please. Biscuits or cornbread? Let's not polarize things. Let's bring them together ... on my plate. Kumbaya to me and my palate.

Gotta hustle for that muscle? YES, sign me up! "Do you want to look good naked or have that slice of pizza, ladies!?!?" yells the instructor. Again, what IS it with this polarization? If I must choose, I suspect this 104-pound, 20-year-old instructor will not like my answer. Give her another 30 years. She'll see my wisdom, if she can find it through my cellulite.

Organize before sunrise, cut the clutter and do not putter? YES, add my name to your Etsy hand-pressed stationeried list, Marie Kondo! The brand new dress I never wore and the eight pairs of 3-inch heels have got to go so that my sweats and legwarmers from the Reagan era have room to breathe. Ah, I look just shy of homeless, but I am sparkin' joy.

Watch your mouth before spittin' words out? Oh my stars, YES, can I for once just TRY that!? I chant, "I will be nice, I will be nice," and ask the heavens to let the sieve between my mind and mouth be tightly laced. Then someone says or does something I find to be an injustice, and a tirade of things you can't say in church pours through that filter like a pine tree floating sideways. If only sass burned calories, I could knock out several New Year's resolutions and a few idiots in one fell swoop.

The thing is, I would like to improve -- be a better wife, lawyer, writer and friend. I'd like to be nicer, cuss less, connect more and be fit-ish. But to say the thing we aren't even supposed to think, the thing which would be picked apart in sermons and counselors' offices and social media is: I'd like others to be better. I'd like to stop getting spam communications to sell my non-existent timeshare. I'd like folks to learn how to drive like they were from Arkansas and not New York City. I'd like there be peace on earth, and I'd like it to begin with them.

I know, I can't control those things; I can only control me. And given the list I just recited, I don't control me very well. So I raise my highly caloric glass to you, Tankernell, you little list switcher, and toast to the coming year. May I raise the bar on myself and lower my expectations of others. Or not, and be glad I'm no quitter.