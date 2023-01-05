Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 5, 1923

EL DORADO -- The Arkansas Light and Power Company here has nearing completion a power line to furnish light and power for Smackover. This line represents an expenditure of $93,000, it is said. Considerable interest is being shown by different interests in El Dorado over the franchise to be granted for power and light in Smackover. It is said the Smackover City Council has taken the matter up informally, but no official action has been taken, as members of the council have not received their commissions.

50 years ago

Jan. 5, 1973

MENA -- The Mena City Council has voted to buy the old Postoffice building here for $28,500 to make the town's first city hall. Mayor Lee McMillan said money to buy the property and remodel the building would come from federal revenue sharing funds the city recently received. Aldermen and Mena residents attending the Council meeting agreed that the price for the building was fair and that placing all city offices in one building would be beneficial.

25 years ago

Jan. 5, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- It can be hard to find a parking space near the Dickson Street entertainment district when weekend revelers descend on the area for food, drink and music. One developer's plans may make parking even more difficult and has prompted a City Council member to reconsider parking requirements for development in the central business zone. The city does not require developers to build new parking spaces when building in the zone. Alderman Cyrus Young said the idea is to promote the renovation of existing buildings. But there is a problem if the city allows a developer to build atop scarce parking spaces without replacing them, he said. Young has proposed the city reinstate requirements that developers either provide parking or pay hefty fees, an idea the council will consider Tuesday. ... The city once required developers to provide parking or pay a $1,200 fee for each parking space not provided. But the parking ordinance also allowed a waiver if the developer could prove there was "adequate parking" in the vicinity.

10 years ago

Jan. 5, 2013

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville City Council wants more public input before Advertising and Promotion Commission members decide whether to give the Walton Arts Center $8.5 million for a renovation. Aldermen voted unanimously this week to ask the commission to partner with them to survey residents on how hotel, motel and restaurant taxes should be spent. ... Last month, arts center Chief Executive Officer Peter Lane asked commissioners to help build a new lobby, backstage area and expanded Starr Theater on the center's Dickson Street campus. The project is expected to cost $20.6 million. Lane requested $2 million over two years from the commission's annual budget and/or reserve fund. Up to $6.5 million could come from extending the bonds for the Fayetteville Town Center, which voters approved in 1997. It would be up to voters to decide whether to extend the bonds, which are scheduled to be repaid in 2015.