Patriots-Bills Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

Josh Allen and the Bills will return to action for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of last Monday’s game against Cincinnati.

Buffalo will host Mac Jones and AFC East-rival New England, which will be looking to secure the No. 7 playoff seed in the AFC with an upset victory over Buffalo.

Buffalo, which saw their Week 17 game versus the Bengals postponed following the injury to Hamlin, will try and regain their focus while their fallen teammate continues to battle his way back to health at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills, who have won six consecutive games, have not allowed bettors to cash in on that success, posting a pedestrian 3-3 record against the spread (ATS) over the winning streak. Buffalo has won five of six games this season at Highmark Stadium, but has disappointed bettors who have laid the wood on the home club. The Bills, who have been no less than seven-point favorites in any home game this season, have only covered against the number twice (2-4 ATS).

New England, which has won just two games since Thanksgiving (2-4 straight up), has posted a dismal 1-5 ATS mark over that span. On the road, the Patriots have split their games (4-4 SU), while posting a slightly favorable 4-3-1 ATS record away from Gillette Stadium.

Following their 24-10 victory as 3.5-point road favorites back in Week 13, Buffalo has posted a solid 4-1 SU and ATS mark over its last five meetings with New England.

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills Odds

Moneyline: NEW ENGLAND (+260) | BUFFALO (-333)

Spread: NE +6.5 (-110) | BUF -6.5 (-110)

Total: 42– Over: (-110) | Under: 42 (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 8, 2023 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Patriots Straight-Up Record: 8-8

Patriots Against The Spread Record: 7-8-1

Bills Straight-Up Record: 12-3

Bills Against The Spread Record: 7-7-1

Bet on Patriots-Bills at SI Sportsbook

Odds and Betting Insights

The Bills, who own the league’s sixth-best passing attack (259.5 yards per game), should be able to move the ball via the air against a Patriots defense that has surrendered 25 passing touchdowns. Over the last three games, New England has allowed eight passing scores to Derek Carr (3), Joe Burrow (3), Teddy Bridgewater (1) and Skylar Thompson (1). On the flip side, however, the Patriots defense has been opportunistic, making five interceptions over that span -- which has helped increase their impressive total of turnovers. Bill Belichick’s squad has amassed the fourth-most turnovers of any defense (25).

Josh Allen, who has thrown 11 touchdowns over his last five games, was efficient in the first matchup with New England. The dual-threat quarterback threw for 223 yards and two scores while adding 20 rushing yards on the ground.

Devin Singletary, who leads the Bills with 790 rushing yards, has been solid in the passing game as well, hauling in the fifth-most receptions (37) on the club. The versatile back scored one of three rushing touchdowns surrendered by the Patriots to opposing running backs this season in the first showdown between the rivals back in Week 13.

Mac Jones, who has only thrown a paltry 11 touchdowns this season, will now encounter a Buffalo defense surrendering the second-fewest points per game (17.5) this season. The Bills secondary has been outstanding of late, allowing an average of just 216.4 passing yards to opposing quarterbacks over their last five games.

Rhamondre Stevenson, who is tied for the club lead in receptions (64), finds an enticing matchup against a Bills defense that has surrendered seven total touchdowns to opposing running backs over the last eight games.