PB boys will face WH in 5A final

The battle for first place in the 5A-South Conference is set and will be settled in Pine Bluff this Friday.

Pine Bluff High School had two double-digit rebounders and four players score in double figures while picking up a 69-38 boys basketball win at Hot Springs Lakeside on Tuesday.

Pine Bluff (10-6, 4-0 in 5A-South) will face White Hall (12-6, 3-0) on Friday in hopes of staying atop the conference, a week after both teams put on strong performances in the King Cotton Holiday Classic.

Courtney Crutchfield chalked up a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists, while Jabbar Spellman pulled down 12 rebounds to go with 6 points for Pine Bluff. Austyn Dendy, X'Zaevion Barnett and Jordon Harris each scored 11 points in the victory, with Barnett totaling 4 rebounds and Harris 4 blocked shots.

Lakeside fell to 5-7 and 0-3.

White Hall 64, Benton 57

In White Hall, the Bulldogs ended a two-game slide and won for the seventh time in nine games by handing the Panthers (10-5, 2-1 in 5A-South) their first conference loss.

Jai'Chaunn Hayes scored 16 points, Randy Emerson Jr. had 15, Ezekiel Farris had 13 and Keaton Stone totaled 12 for White Hall.

Drew Central 57, Dollarway 29

In Monticello, Drew Central (11-5, 3-0 in Conference 3A-8) outscored Dollarway 22-7 in the second quarter to break an 11-all tie and remained tied for first in the conference with a rout of the Cardinals (7-5, 1-2), who have lost three of four.

Dollarway will be home Friday to host Lake Village Lakeside.

GIRLS

Watson Chapel 47, Mills 39

At Watson Chapel, the Lady Wildcats (6-9, 1-0 in Conference 4A-8) looked all but defeated in the second half Tuesday night at the the Leslie Henderson Gymnasium.

But sophomore guard Kha'leyce Cooper rallied the Lady Cats in the third quarter to tie them with the Lady Comets at 32-32. Cooper hit a layup as she was fouled, made a free throw and got her own rebound to tie the game with 6:50 left in the quarter. Cooper finished with 12 points.

The Lady Cats' defense held the Comets to only seven points the rest of the way.

Watson Chapel will play the Crossett Eagles at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Hot Springs Lakeside 36, Pine Bluff 24

In Hot Springs, Caitlyn Darrough scored 9 points for the Fillies (0-10, 0-4), while the Lady Rams moved to 7-4 and 3-0 in the conference.

Drew Central 57, Dollarway 17

In Monticello, Tykira Boston scored 9 points as the Lady Cardinals (2-6, 0-3 in Conference 3A-8) lost to the Lady Pirates (12-4, 3-0).