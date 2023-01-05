PREP BASKETBALL: Anderson’s second dunk helps Bentonville West hold off Fort Smith Northside comeback attempt

CENTERTON -- Tucker Anderson's first dunk Wednesday night couldn't put Fort Smith Northside away, but the second one proved to be more effective.

Bentonville West's 6-8 senior forward was able to get behind the defense and jam one in with 1 minute, 43 seconds remaining and helped the Wolverines take a 59-53 victory over the Grizzlies in a 6A-West Conference makeup game in Wolverine Arena.

Anderson's slam came after Northside (9-7, 0-2) had cut a 14-point West lead to 54-53 on Derek Shepard's three-pointer with 1:55 remaining and gave the Wolverines (14-1, 2-0) a 3-point cushion. Dawson Price added a free throw, then Anderson hit two more to clinch the win.

"That's been the knock on our team -- can they handle a run, can they handle the pressure and athleticism?" West Coach Greg White said. "I think that's why some people don't think about us like other people do. They haven't seen us play against that style.

"We had a big lead, and luckily it was big enough that we held on to it. We did make plays down the stretch. We pride ourselves in winning ugly games, and that was as ugly as it gets."

Anderson, who finished with a game-high 25 points, had nine in the second quarter and helped West enjoy a 28-17 halftime cushion. The Wolverines enjoyed their biggest lead when Dawson Price's three-pointer made it 37-23 with 4:57 left in the third quarter, and they matched it when Lane Jeffcoat followed Anderson's first dunk and free throw with a bucket to make it 52-38 with 5:43 left to play.

Northside quickly ran off 12 unanswered points and made it a 52-50 game with 3:19 remaining after Dae'Marion Savoy hit back-t0-back buckets. Shepard followed a Price bucket with his three-pointer to make it 54-53, but the Grizzlies never scored again.

"There's no quit in us," Northside Coach Eric Burnett said. "Basketball is a game of runs, and they had momentum the whole game. We finally got a little stretch and got a couple of layups, and Marco Smith hit a 3 to get us rolling. I just wished we could have got over the hump.

"But I can tell you this: We are getting better each game. It's like I told them -- it's not how you start but how you finish. If you back and look at what we've done the last 3-4 years, we didn't start very strong but we finished strong. That's what we're working on -- trying to get everything together."

Price had 10 points in the first quarter and finished with 15 as the only other West player in double figures. Smith finished with 16 for Northside, while Savoy added 10.

Girls

FS Northside 43, Bentonville West 39

Karys Washington and Erianna Gooden each hit a pair of free throws in the final minute as Northside, playing its fifth game in an eight-day stretch, slipped past a West team that was playing its first game since Dec. 20.

Washington hit two free throws to break a 39-39 deadlock with 48.5 seconds remaining, then Gooden hit a pair to secure the win with 16.5 seconds left after Maysa Willis missed a three-point shot that would have given the Lady Wolverines (7-9, 0-2) the lead.

Northside (11-2, 2-0) had only a brief lead in the second quarter before Gooden's two free throws and a bucket put the Lady Bears ahead 35-33 with 6:08 remaining. West responded with a Savannah Rangel bucket to tie the game moments later, then the two teams traded buckets on two more occasions before Northside's free throws in the final minute.

Washington had 24 points, 10 in the first quarter, and Gooden added 12 for the Lady Bears. Rangel had 19 points for West, including 12 of the Lady Wolverines' 15 first-quarter points.