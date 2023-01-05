PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

BOYS

PEA RIDGE 55, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 48

Pea Ridge trailed by as much as 17 points in the first half, but battled back to defeat Shiloh Christian during 4A-1 Conference action in Blackhawk Arena. The Blackhawks (11-7, 2-1) trailed 27-10 after a Bodie Neal bucket with 1:49 before halftime but scored the next seven points to pull within 27-17 at halftime. Pea Ridge then closed the gap to 30-23 on a Ben Wheeler bucket, but Neal scored the next six points — four of them free throws following technical fouls — to push Shiloh’s lead back into double digits. Pea Ridge responded by scoring the next 10 points and eventually tied the game at 39 as Wheeler scored inside with 1 second left in the third quarter. Zion Whitmore then scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter and gave the Blackhawks the lead for good. Bric Cates had 15 points to lead Pea Ridge, which returns to action Friday at Huntsville, while Wheeler and Whitmore had 10 apiece. Duke Bowman and Neal finished with 16 apiece for Shiloh (1-15, 0-3), which plays at home Friday against Prairie Grove.

FARMINGTON 69, PRAIRIE GROVE 21

Jaxson Berry scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Farmington (19-0, 3-0) past Prairie Grove. Layne Taylor added 10 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Cardinals. Hunter Reaves had 7 rebounds while Jaeden Newsom chipped in with 8 points and 4 assists.

GRAVETTE 65, GENTRY 32

Gunnar Woolard poured in a game-high 27 points, including 20 in the first half, to help the Lions roll over Gentry. The Lions (13-4, 2-1 4A-1) led 32-18 at halftime and cruised to the win. Hayden Henry led Gentry (3-8, 0-3) with 16.

HUNTSVILLE 63, BERRYVILLE 58

Mason Davidson led three Huntsville players in double figures with 23 points, and the Eagles used a strong first-half outing to defeat Berryville in 4A-1 Conference play in Bobcat Arena. Huntsville (9-6, 3-0) earned an 18-10 lead after one quarter and extended it to a 37-27 halftime margin. Berryville (13-5, 1-2) pulled within 52-43 after three quarters and kept it close near the end. Troy Lambert added 19 points and Kobe Ogden 11 for Huntsville. Jake Wilson had 31 points to pace Berryville while Nate Allen chipped in 18.

BERGMAN 66, GREEN FOREST 31

Bergman jumped out to an 18-2 lead in the first quarter and went on to post a 3A-1 Conference victory at Green Forest. Walker Patton and Dylan Friend had 16 points apiece for the Panthers (22-4, 2-0), who led 46-14 at halftime and 63-22 after three quarters. Kaden Ponder added 11 points for Bergman. Tony Gonzales had 10 points for Green Forest (6-9, 1-2).

JASPER 73, KINGSTON 55

Huston Davidson had 37 points as Kingston took sole possession of first place in the 1A-1 East standings by handing Jasper its first conference loss in Kingston. Davidson scored 13 of the Pirates’ 20 points in the second quarter as Jasper (19-4, 7-0) broke an 11-11 deadlock and took a 31-25 halftime lead. The Pirates led 48-41 after three quarters, then outscored the Yellowjackets (12-9, 5-1) 24-14 over the final eight minutes to pull away. Spencer Traywick added 13 points and Hudson Lewis 12 for Jasper. Canton Clark led Kingston with 34 points.

LEAD HILL 87, MOUNT JUDEA 25

A 26-2 second-quarter run allowed Lead Hill to blow out Mount Judea during 1A-1 East Conference play at Lead Hill. The outburst caused the Tigers (9-18, 3-4) to turn a six-point lead into a 47-17 halftime margin, and Lead Hill led 70-19 after three quarters. Quintin Sewell had 18 points for the Tigers, followed by Kaden Baker with 16 and Jayce Williams with 15. Mason Cain had a double-double with Lead Hill with 12 points and 10 assists.

ALPENA 68, OARK 33

Cody Block had 12 of his 16 points in the first quarter as Alpena posted a 1A-1 East Conference victory over Oark. Block helped the Leopards (7-15, 5-2) establish a 23-4 lead in the first quarter, which grew to a 47-9 margin by halftime. Keaton Toliver led Alpena with 20 points, while Mason Hatchett had 17 for Oark.

OMAHA 76, DEER 37

Omaha pulled away from Deer in the second and third quarters and cruised to a 1A-1 East Conference victory at Deer. The Eagles (13-7, 4-1) went on a 28-11 tear in the second quarter and turned an eight-point lead until a 47-22 halftime lead, then outscored Deer (2-13, 2-5) 25-8 in the third quarter for a 72-30 cushion. Dylan Greenwood led three Omaha players in double figures with 17 points, followed by William Gray with 15 and Briar Whitehurst with 12 as 11 different Eagles scored. Brayden Clement had 11 points and Kaden Moore 10 for Deer.

VALLEY SPRINGS 80, MAYFLOWER 49

Valley Springs placed five players in double figures and earned a nonconference victory Tuesday over Mayflower. Dason Hensley and Levi Carey had 15 points apiece for the Tigers (15-12), who outscored the Eagles 20-8 in the second quarter and stretched a four-point lead into a 37-21 halftime margin. Valley Springs continued the blowout with a 22-8 run in the fourth quarters. Nate Helams and Maddax Johnson each added 11 points for the Tigers, while Kaden Horn chipped in 10.

ELKINS 58, FLIPPIN 51

Landon Neal scored 21 points to lead Elkins past Flippin. Steven Holland added 16 points and Trace Keller 15 for Elkins (9-9, 1-2), which led 28-16 at halftime. Rilyn Robins had 16 points and Corbin Rogers 14 for Flippin (6-9, 0-2).

EUREKA SPRINGS 56, FS UNION CHRISTIAN 39

Dylan Johnson had 29 points as Eureka Springs defeated Union Christian in a nonconference game. Michael Lester added 12 points for the Highlanders (13-5), who will resume 2A-1 Conference play Friday at Ozark Mountain.

BERGMAN 56, CLINTON 54

Walker Patton hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer Monday as Bergman won the 48th annual North Arkansas College Invitational championship game against Clinton. Patton finished with 23 points to lead the Panthers (21-4) as they battled the Yellowjackets to a 27-27 halftime deadlock and a 39-all tie after three quarters. Dylan Friend added 11 points and Bryson Bauer 10 for Bergman.

OZARK MOUNTAIN 54, LEAD HILL 26

Ozark Mountain pulled away from Lead Hill with a 16-2 run in the third quarter and claimed a nonconference win Monday night. The outburst helped the Bears turn a five-point halftime lead into a 39-20 cushion to start the fourth quarter. Gavin Freeman led Ozark Mountain with 16 points while Mason Gilmore added 12. Quintin Sewell paced Lead Hill with eight points.

CHARLESTON 68, COSSATOT RIVER 57

Brandon Scott didn’t need much of a layoff following football season to find his basketball shot. Scott scored 40 points Tuesday to help carry Charleston to a win over Cossatot River in 3A-4 play. The Tigers’ Reese Merechka added 15 points for the winners (2-0, 2-0). Charleston will face Booneville Friday.

MORRILTON 73, CLARKSVILLE 36

Clarksville dropped a 4A-4 game Tuesday to Morrilton. Braxton Payne and Hayden Clark led the Panthers with eight and seven points, respectively. Kaden Martinez and Gage Reed finished with six points.

CEDARVILLE 61, MOUNTAINBURG 57

Lane Hightower and Hayden Morton scored 23 and 14 points, respectively, to power Cedarville to a 61-57 win over Crawford County foe Mountainburg. Madden Rogers led the Dragons (8-7) with 16 points. Jaxon Moore added 10. Cedarville (5-8) resumes 3A-4 play Friday against Cossatot River.

MULBERRY 64, ST. PAUL 27

Dillynn Pearcy and John Henslee combined for 24 points to help lead Mulberry to a blowout of St. Paul in 1A-1 West play. The Yellowjackets have won three straight and four of five. Brycen Marvin led the Yellowjackets with 14 points. Pearcy and Henslee finished with 12 apiece. Mulberry (14-11) next faces Decatur on Jan. 10.

LAVACA 59, JC WESTSIDE 45

Jetson Wagner and Alex Hobbs scored 19 and 17 points, respectively, to pace Lavaca to a win over Johnson County Westside in 2A-4 play. Parker Owens added 13 for the winners (15-4, 4-0). Lavaca will play Future School Friday.

GIRLS

FARMINGTON 64, PRAIRIE GROVE 29

Farmington raced to a 18-3 lead after one quarter to overpower Prairie Grove. Jenna Lawrence scored 22 points to lead Farmington (17-1, 3-0). Kaycee McCumber and Hannah Moss added 10 each for the Lady Cardinals.

PEA RIDGE 58, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 41

Sydney Spears had 12 points to lead a trio of Pea Ridge players in double figures as the Lady Blackhawks pulled away in the fourth quarter and defeated Shiloh Christian to pick up its first 4A-1 Conference win. Pea Ridge (11-7, 1-2) led for good after Jordyn Spivey’s 3-pointer snapped a 4-4 tie midway through the first quarter. It was part of a 13-2 run that gave the Lady Blackhawks a 15-6 lead after one quarter, and they led 28-15 at halftime. Shiloh (4-9, 0-3), which had only six players dressed out, outscored Pea Ridge 13-7 in the third quarter to pull within 35-28, then Eden Graves’ free throw to start the fourth quarter made it a six-point game. The Lady Blackhawks, however, went on a 22-7 run and took their biggest lead, 57-36, on Lily Payne’s basket with 1:18 remaining. Leah Telgemeier added 11 points and Spivey 10 for Pea Ridge. Katie Ditch had 13 points and was the only Lady Saint in double figures.

HUNTSVILLE 49, BERRYVILLE 38

Mykenna Kirk scored 15 points to lead Huntsville to a 4A-1 Conference victory over Berryville in Bobcat Arena. The Lady Eagles (3-8, 2-1) led 9-4 after one quarter and 25-15 at halftime before the Lady Bobcats (3-6, 1-2) made it a 38-29 game after three quarters. Elly Harriman added 14 points for Huntsville. Hannah Youngblood had 12 points and Kaylin Smith 11 to pace Berryville.

BERGMAN 58, GREEN FOREST 17

Bergman held Green Forest to just six points over the last three quarters and claimed a 3A-1 Conference win Tuesday at Kingston. The Lady Panthers (20-3, 2-0) used an 18-0 second-quarter run to turn a four-point lead into a 33-11 halftime cushion, then outscored Green Forest (6-8, 2-1) 16-5 in the third quarter for a 49-16 lead. Maddi Holt led Bergman with 18 points, followed by Kersten Lowry with

15. Lydia Russell had six for Green Forest.

JASPER 61, KINGSTON 53

Aubrey Henderson and Lyla Raulston combined for 44 points and Jasper rallied in the third quarter and avenged last week’s lost to Kingston with a 1A-1 East Conference victory over the host Lady Yellowjackets. The Lady Pirates (14-9, 6-0) trailed 35-23 at halftime, but they went on a 19-5 run in the third quarter and turned it into a 42-40 lead. Henderson finished with 21 points and Raulston 21 for Jasper. Jaidyn Head led Kingston (14-7, 4-1) with 15 points while Paige Randall contributed 11.

OMAHA 66, DEER 26

Omaha jumped out to a 22-1 lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 1A-1 East Conference victory at Deer. Katelyn Rogers had 17 points to lead a trio of players in double figures for the Lady Eagles (10-7, 3-1), who led 37-15 at halftime and 47-21 after three quarters. Jalen Burleson added 16 points and Shelby Whitehurst 13 for Omaha. Aurora Gilmore had 18 for Deer (2-13, 1-5), including 11 of the Lady Antlers’ 14 second-quarter points.

ALPENA 63, OARK 12

Alpena bolted to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter and rolled to a 1A-1 East Conference victory over Oark. All seven Lady Leopards contributed in the scoring as they went on to lead 44-4 at halftime and 58-8 after three quarters. Laini Block led Alpena (8-13, 2-3) with 19 points, while Katherine Rodas and Cassidy Ohler each added 14. Destinee Hampton had eight points for Oark (1-10, 0-5).

VALLEY SPRINGS 63, MAYFLOWER 60

Savannah Ketchum hit all seven of her field-goal attempts and finished with 18 points to lead Valley Springs to a non-conference victory over Mayflower. The Lady Tigers (17-7) built a 19-14 lead after one quarter but had it shrink to 33-29 at halftime and 46-44 after three quarters.s Ketchum led three Valley Springs players in double figures as Macy Willis added 13 and Aidan Gorton had 12 on four 3-pointers.

EUREKA SPRINGS 45, UNION CHRISTIAN 34

Brandessa Armer had 18 points to lead three Eureka Springs players in double figures as the Lady Highlanders picked up a road nonconference victory. Katie Farrar and Caitlyn Lester added 10 points apiece for Eureka Springs (11-9).

LAMAR 80, WONDERVIEW 57

Kori Sanders rang in the new year with a career-high 28 points Tuesday to pace Lamar to a win over Wonderview in a nonconference matchup. Morgan Cochran and Karley Williams combined for 32 points in the Lady Warriors’ victory. Cochran added 21. The Lady Warriors resume 3A-5 play Friday against Atkins.

MULBERRY 35, ST. PAUL 26

The Mulberry Lady Yellowjackets rolled to a win over St. Paul in 1A-1 West play Tuesday. Ashtyn Conley led the winners with 12 points. Teammates Yvette Johnson, Lyndsi Wilson, and Georgia Feilds each had five. The Yellowjackets play Decatur on Jan. 10.

LAVACA 59, JC WESTSIDE 28

Katie May scored 20 points to lead the Lavaca Lady Golden Arrows to a 59-28 win over Johnson County Westside in 2A-4-West play. The Lady Arrows’ Anna Davis added 12 points. Lavaca plays Future School Friday.