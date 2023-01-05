Pulaski County couple sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl

A Pulaski County couple who pleaded guilty in September to a federal count of fentanyl distribution were sentenced in two separate hearings to prison terms this week by a federal judge in Little Rock.

Cole Taylor, 28, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty to the charge on Sept. 21, 2022 before U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson in exchange for the government's agreement to dismiss a charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Wilson sentenced him to 65 months in prison on Tuesday for his role in the conspiracy.

Taylor's wife, Taylor Witcher, 29, pleaded guilty to the same charge about a week earlier -- on Sept. 15 -- and was sentenced Wednesday to 58 months in prison.

Both were indicted in August 2021 on conspiracy, distribution and firearms charges, along with Anthony Fontenot, 29, of Conway, who was named in the same indictment charged with conspiracy and distribution. Fontenot, who pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl last October, is scheduled for sentencing on Tuesday.

Taylor and Witcher both pleaded guilty to distribution of more than 40 grams of fentanyl, which could have resulted in maximum sentences of 40 years for both of them. Federal drug enforcement authorities have said fentanyl -- a synthetic opioid developed for severe pain that is 100 times more potent than morphine -- can kill at dosages as little as 2 milligrams and has contributed to a public health crisis that has claimed thousands of lives across the country in recent years.

On Tuesday, Taylor's attorney, Jonathan Lane, asked Wilson to consider the statutory minimum sentence of five years in prison for his client. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens asked Wilson to consider a harsher sentence. Noting that Taylor's guideline sentencing range was 65 to 81 months in prison, Givens asked for a sentence range between 72 and 78 months.

Lane argued that Taylor had truly shown remorse and had turned away from crime after his arrest.

"I think the fact he's going to prison for at least five years for his very first offense speaks to the seriousness of the offense," Lane said. "In the grand scheme of things, what's the difference between 60 months and 65 months?"

Givens acknowledged that Taylor had cooperated fully with the government and "does appear to have turned his life around," but he argued that the danger posed by fentanyl and the large quantities Taylor was accused of trying to distribute called for a more stringent sentence than the minimum five years.

"We're talking about fentanyl here and beyond that, large quantities of fentanyl," Givens said. "While I recognize that Mr. Taylor is a first-time offender, he stepped into the big leagues from the very start and, frankly, Mr. Taylor is very lucky there are no victims associated with his crime. If I had the evidence that his fentanyl killed somebody, he's looking at not less than 20 years, and that's as a first-time offender."

Givens said the danger associated with fentanyl distribution made the case about more than just a single defendant.

"We have to consider what this case does beyond this situation in deterring future conduct of Mr. Taylor and others," Givens said. "I don't believe Mr. Taylor will be back here again, but I need other people, and I believe the United States needs other people, to know that if you sell fentanyl you're going to spend a significant amount of time in prison."

Although he said he would prefer a stiffer sentence, Givens said he would not object to any sentence within the guideline range.

"Fentanyl is deadly and experts have testified there's no safe dose," Wilson said. "I'm inclined to give him 65 months but I do want to send a message to the extent that I can to other people who think they want to fool around with this."

Taylor expressed remorse, saying that he could not argue with Givens over the dangerous nature of fentanyl.

"I completely regret everything," he told Wilson. "I apologize to my society, to my fellow people and I apologize to you for having to sit here and put me behind bars. You shouldn't have to do that."

At Witcher's hearing Wednesday, Givens and Witcher's attorney, Joseph Robert Perry, agreed to a low-end guideline sentence for her of 58 months in prison.

"You persuaded me yesterday into giving a very long sentence," Wilson said to Givens, referring to a 30-year sentence he handed down to Jemel Foster of Little Rock for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. "I've been getting calls from my friends accusing me of being a martinet."

"If I could prove, and I had the evidence that their fentanyl had caused the death of somebody," Givens countered, "I would have no qualms about asking you to sentence them to multiple decades in prison because this poison is destroying lives and communities."

"I just hope I'm sending the message," Wilson replied.

"Something I learned just before I walked in here, and the timing I think is coincidental," Givens said, "but yesterday the Arkansas state Legislature filed a bill to change the state code to make delivery or trafficking of any amount of fentanyl punishable by a minimum of 30 years in state prison. You gave a 30-year sentence yesterday to someone who caused a death with fentanyl and the state is saying if you deliver one fentanyl pill to somebody you should get 30 years in prison, so the message is getting out there as more and more deaths are occurring."

Wilson ordered both defendants to self-report to the designated prison facility, telling Taylor to report by 2 p.m. on Feb. 17 and Witcher to report by 2 p.m. Feb. 17.