Report cards are here

The big news came a few weeks ago when the "Report Cards" were issued from the state to parents--about the performance of public schools in Arkansas, as determined by standardized tests taken by students. Parents then knew whether their kids went to high-performing or low-performing schools. Complete with A-F grades, as it should be.

This past holiday weekend, the details were released. And that's where you-know-who lives.

Cynthia Howell and the web staff linked to this site: arkansasonline.com/120report/ You can visit that web page to find the old boy in red socks. And some good stuff, too.

The new information shows demographic percentages, per school (not just per district). And the average class size. Total enrollment. Spending per pupil.

It also shows how many kids in your local school are from families with challenging incomes. And how many are in special ed. Which gives parents a better idea about how well the teachers are doing: The more challenges, the harder it is to teach.

Which brings us to the dead horse that we'll beat at least once more this morning: Arkansas needs to give two grades to every single public school every single year in this annual report card. One grade for how the kids performed on those tests. And another for how much improvement the schools made from one year to the next, which is also a strong indication of teacher performance.

What if a school has a C grade this year, but improved by 30 points from the F grade it received 12 months prior? Parents should know. So should the rest of us.

Let's try it. At last.