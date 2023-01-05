Sanders plans to reappoint Bassett as Labor, Licensing secretary

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Thursday she would reappoint Daryl Bassett as secretary of the Department of Labor and Licensing.

“Arkansas workers deserve a secretary of labor and licensing who always puts their interests first, which is what Secretary Bassett has done,” Sanders said in a news release.

Sanders said she was pleased Bassett had agreed to stay on as head of the department and that he would help her “pursue bold reforms to ease burdensome regulations.”

Outgoing Gov. Asa Hutchinson first appointed Bassett as secretary of the department in 2019. Previously, Bassett served as the director of the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services from 2015 to 2019 and director of business and commercial services for the Secretary of State.

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee appointed Bassett to the Arkansas Public Service Commission. He also served as Huckabee’s chief economic development adviser.

“I am honored to continue serving the men and women of Arkansas and to join the governor-elect’s administration,” Bassett said in the release. “Our workers are the best in the country, and I look forward to continuing to be one of their strongest advocates across the state.”