Sanders will appoint Stubbs secretary of the military, Penn secretary of Veterans Affairs

Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she will nominate Brig. Gen. Jon Stubbs as secretary of the military and adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard.

Sanders also announced she will nominate the current Arkansas National Guard adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Kendall Penn, as secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"I will be appointing two high-caliber individuals with decades of military experience who will lead with honor and integrity -- BG Jon Stubbs as the adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard and Major General Kendall Penn as the secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs," Sanders said in a news release.

Stubbs is deputy director for operations, readiness and mobilization at the Department of the Army at the Pentagon. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1993, earning his commission in 1995. Originally from Tennessee, Stubbs has spent the majority of his career -- 27 of his 29 years in uniform -- with the Arkansas National Guard, according to the release. From 2018 to 2019, Stubbs served as chief of staff in the Arkansas Army National Guard.

Stubbs has "held every leadership position within the 39th Infantry Brigade combat team" according to the news release, which includes leading Company C, 3rd battalion 153 Infantry Regiment during Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2004 to 2005. In 2008, Stubbs was promoted to major, serving as an operations officer in the 39th Brigade Combat Team in Iraq, according to his biography from the National Guard. Stubbs held "every leadership position within the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team" from 2nd lieutenant to brigade commander, the news release said.

In 2021, Stubbs was promoted to brigadier general and took a position as vice director for operations at the National Guard Bureau in Arlington, Va.

"It is a great honor to be nominated by Governor-elect Sanders to lead our Arkansas Air and Army National Guard as the adjutant general," Stubbs said in the release. "My 27 years in uniform with the Arkansas National Guard and current role as deputy director for operations, readiness and mobilization at the Pentagon has fully equipped me to ensure our Arkansas National Guard is always ready to rise to the defense of our state and nation. My family and I are thrilled to be returning home."

Stubbs has a bachelor's degree in history from Lambuth University in Jackson, Tenn., and a master's degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College in Carlisle, Pa. Stubbs has been awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge, two awards for the Legion of Merit and two awards for the Bronze Star Medal among other awards, according to the news release.

In a news release, Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers said Stubbs and Penn are "proven leaders who have a deep love and understanding of the uniform and Arkansas."

"BG Stubbs is also an outstanding choice to lead the Arkansas National Guard," said Womack, who served in the Arkansas National Guard, retiring as a colonel in 2009. "I knew early on when I was his battalion commander that he was destined for greatness as a military officer. These nominations are a consequence of their integrity and hard work. I'm grateful for their dedicated service to the Natural State and commend Governor-elect Sanders for these tremendous choices."

Stubbs will succeed Penn, who has served as adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard since 2019, overseeing the Guard's efforts assisting the state during the covid-19 pandemic. Penn will move to a civilian role, leading the Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs, succeeding outgoing secretary Nate Todd.

"Our veterans have made countless sacrifices for our freedom, and I am honored to join the Sanders administration and serve as secretary of Veterans Affairs," Penn said in the news release. "Governor-elect Sanders shares my tremendous respect for our veterans and intention to ensure they have access to benefits, care and support. I look forward to working with her to make Arkansas the most veteran-friendly state in the nation."

Like Stubbs, Penn has a long history of service with the Arkansas National Guard, beginning his enlistment in 1982 with Company B, 212th Signal Battalion. Penn has served in the active army and the National Guard, being deployed to Iraq as a part of Operation Iraqi Freedom as commander of the 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment. Penn also served as commander of the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Iraq.

In 2013, Penn was promoted to major general and has been awarded the distinguished service medal, legion of merit and the bronze star with oak leaf cluster among other awards. He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Arkansas, Little Rock and a master's degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

In a cabinet nomination announced Tuesday, Sanders picked Joe Profiri as secretary of the Department of Corrections to replace Solomon Graves. Profiri is currently serving as deputy director of the Arizona Department of Corrections.

"I appreciate Governor Hutchinson giving me the opportunity to serve in this role," Graves said in a statement to the Democrat-Gazette. "I also appreciate Governor-Elect Sanders and her Transition Office for the way they have handled this process. I reached out to Mr. Profiri yesterday to congratulate him and to offer him any assistance I can provide during the transition and his tenure."

State government currently has 15 executive branch departments headed by secretaries.

Sanders' announcement of her military and veterans affairs department nominations brings the total number of secretary nominations announced by the governor-elect to 12.

The others include:

• Jacob Oliva, who has been senior chancellor for the Florida Department of Education, as secretary for the Arkansas Department of Education to replace Johnny Key.

• Kristi Putnam, a former deputy secretary of Kentucky's Cabinet for Health and Family Service, as secretary of the Department of Human Services. The current secretary, Mark White, will serve as the department's chief of staff.

• Hugh McDonald, a former president and chief executive officer of Entergy Arkansas Inc., as secretary of the Department of Commerce to replace Mike Preston.

• Mike Mills as secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to replace Stacy Hurst. Mills is the founder and owner of Buffalo Outdoor Center in Ponca, which was Arkansas' first log cabin resort. From 1982 to 1986 he served as Arkansas' director of tourism, where he started Partners in Tourism.

• Arkansas State Police Captain Mike Hagar as secretary of the Department of Public Safety and director of the Arkansas State Police. The current department secretary A.J. Gray will continue as director of the division of Emergency Management.

• The reappointment of Larry Walther as secretary of the Department of Finance and Administration.

• The reappointment of Department of Agriculture Secretary Wes Ward.

• Shane Khoury as secretary of the Department of Energy and Environment to replace Becky Keogh. Khoury is currently chief counsel at the department.

• Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services to replace Mitch Rouse.

The other executive branch departments include Health, Inspector General, and Labor and Licensing.

Sanders, a former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, will be sworn in as governor Jan. 10, succeeding term-limited Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has served as governor since 2015.