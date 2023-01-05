State high school basketball roundups

BOYS

IZARD COUNTY 66, PANGBURN 64 Jude Everett hit two free throws with eight seconds left to lift Izard County (7-9) to an opening round win at the Kell Classic in Swifton. Kasen Black scored 26 points, and Tyler Hill furnished 11 for the Cougars, who were down 33-28 at halftime.

GIRLS

NETTLETON 51, BROOKLAND 39 Donna Douglas' double-double propelled Nettleton (12-1) to the Northeast Arkansas Invitational title. Douglas scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lady Raiders, who led 31-23 at halftime and 39-33 after three quarters. Akyria James added 13 points, 6 assists and 3 steals. Stella Parker and Kinley Morris both had 11 points for Brookland (12-5), which was playing in the tournament championship game for the first time.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

CHARLESTON 68, COSSATOT RIVER 57 Brandon Scott busted his way to 40 points for Charleston (2-2, 2-0 3A-4). Reese Merechka ended with 15 points for the Tigers.

ENGLAND 84, CARLISLE 52 Jayquan Mays had 17 points and 10 rebounds for England (10-5), which picked up its fourth victory in its past five games.

FARMINGTON 69, PRAIRIE GROVE 21 Jaxon Berry provided 17 points and five rebounds in another blitz by Class 4A No. 2 Farmington (18-0, 3-0 4A-1). Layne Taylor supplied 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Cardinals. Jaeden Newsom chimed in with eight points and four assists.

OSCEOLA 77, CORNING 47 Richard High knocked down five three-pointers and finished with 23 points as Osceola (5-3, 3-1 3A-3) beat Corning (7-6, 2-3) for the second time this season.

LAKE HAMILTON 74, HOT SPRINGS 58 Ty Robinson scored 23 points, and Zac Pennington aided with 19 points and four assists in a key win for Lake Hamilton (14-2, 3-1 5A-South). Kendall Williams had 16 points and four rebounds while Octavious Rhodes contributed 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks for Hot Springs (8-6, 2-1). Tyrell Haney also had nine points for the Trojans.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 87, BAUXITE 39 J.J. Andrews led Little Rock Christian (11-6) with 23 points as it ended non-conference play on a high note. Landren Blocker scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Jameel Wesley Jr. capped the night with 12 points and 10 assists for the Warriors.

RIVERVIEW 79, PANGBURN 45 Tadrian Baker amassed 22 points in an effective night for Riverview (10-2, 2-2 3A-6), which won its sixth consecutive game. Tristan Cunningham had 18 points, and Tucker Cunningham struck for 12, all from behind the three-point line, for the Raiders.

ROSE BUD 74, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 67 Rece Hipp's 34-point performance allowed Rose Bud (11-4, 5-0 3A-6) to move to the top of the conference standings. Jared Wray scored 10 points, and Jace Goodwin brought home 10 points for the Ramblers. Jordan Jasper had 25 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for North (15-2, 2-1). Makale Guy tallied 15 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals, and Kelbi Hale totaled 12 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals for the Jaguars.

SYLVAN HILLS 69, JACKSONVILLE 65 DaCarter Coleman gathered up 21 points for Sylvan Hills (9-7, 2-0 5A-Central), which responded to back-to-back losses by taking down its rivals on the road. Jonathan VanBuren scored 17 points, and James Deloach countered with 15 for the Bears. Deryeus Fowlkes added eight points for Sylvan Hills.

WATSON CHAPEL 63, MILLS 55 Khamani Cooper came away with 28 points in a league-opening victory for Watson Chapel (9-7, 1-0 4A-8), winners of two straight.

WEST SIDE GREERS FERRY 84, SACRED HEART 75 Zack Birmington got 22 points while both Max Gipson and Jacob Carlton went for 21 apiece in a high-scoring night for West Side Greers Ferry (12-6). Ruston Holt added 19 points for the Eagles. Avery Pettingill came up with 22 points for Sacred Heart (6-13).

GIRLS

BROOKLAND 53, HIGHLAND 45 Estella Parker dropped in 33 points to lead Brookland (12-4, 5-0 4A-3) to its eighth straight win. The Lady Bearcats have also won 10 out of their past 11 games.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 58, IZARD COUNTY 30 Coree Kyle's 17 points gave Class 2A No. 1 Mount Vernon Enola (21-3, 6-1 2A-2) the burst it needed to roll. Dessie McCarty had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks, and A.J. Person added 13 points and five steals for the Lady Warhawks. Quinn Johnson slipped in nine points and seven rebounds to lead Izard County (4-7, 2-5).

PULASKI ACADEMY 41, LITTLE ROCK HALL 39 Madison Sanders put in 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists to help Pulaski Academy (1-10, 1-2 4A-5) stopped its losing streak. Sophia Boyd sealed the win with free throws late for the Lady Bruins.

ROSE BUD 58, LISA ACADEMY NORTH 29 Taylor Wilhite tossed in 19 points in a win for Rose Bud (3-12, 1-4 3A-6), which had lost seven of its prior eight games. Janae Stephens scored 17 points for the Lady Ramblers. Precious Powell finished with 12 points for North (1-8, 0-3).

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 62, FORREST CITY 37 Juliann Stevens drilled six three-pointers and scored 20 points total for Southside Batesville (11-3, 4-0 4A-3), which won its seventh straight game. Stevens also had five assists. Kamie Jenkins ended with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 blocks, and Callie Jo Robbins chipped in with eight points for the Lady Southerners.