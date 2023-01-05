State investigating death of prisoner

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit near Brickeys who was found hanging in his locked, single-man cell early Friday.

Shane Carmen, 50, was taken to the prison infirmary and pronounced dead at 2:59 a.m., the state Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Carmen had been serving a 40-year sentence for robbery out of Boone County, according to the release.

Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation into Carmen's death, the release says. The Corrections Department will also conduct an internal investigation.