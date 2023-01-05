Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

State investigating death of prisoner

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:52 a.m.

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit near Brickeys who was found hanging in his locked, single-man cell early Friday.

Shane Carmen, 50, was taken to the prison infirmary and pronounced dead at 2:59 a.m., the state Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Carmen had been serving a 40-year sentence for robbery out of Boone County, according to the release.

Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation into Carmen's death, the release says. The Corrections Department will also conduct an internal investigation.

Print Headline: State investigating death of prisoner

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT