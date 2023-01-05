Super Quiz: Three-Word Book Titles

1. "The Great ------------," by F. Scott Fitzgerald
2. "The Hunger ----------," by Suzanne Collins
3. "The Bluest ------," by Toni Morrison
4. "The Book ----------," by Markus Zusak
5. "The Kite ------------," by Khaled Hosseini
6. "The Princess ----------," by William Goldman
7. "The Phantom ------------------," by Norton Juster
8. "The Shooting ----------," by Anton Chekhov (also Isabel Colegate)
9. "The Bell ------," by Sylvia Plath
ANSWERS:
1. Gatsby
2. Games
3. Eye
4. Thief
5. Runner
6. Bride
7. Tollbooth
8. Party
9. Jar