Super Quiz: Three-Word Book Titles

1. "The Great ------------," by F. Scott Fitzgerald

2. "The Hunger ----------," by Suzanne Collins

3. "The Bluest ------," by Toni Morrison

4. "The Book ----------," by Markus Zusak

5. "The Kite ------------," by Khaled Hosseini

6. "The Princess ----------," by William Goldman

7. "The Phantom ------------------," by Norton Juster

8. "The Shooting ----------," by Anton Chekhov (also Isabel Colegate)

9. "The Bell ------," by Sylvia Plath

ANSWERS:

1. Gatsby

2. Games

3. Eye

4. Thief

5. Runner

6. Bride

7. Tollbooth

8. Party

9. Jar