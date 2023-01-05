Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SWAC MEN ALABAMA STATE 80, UAPB 66

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:06 a.m.

SWAC MEN

ALABAMA STATE 80, UAPB 66

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama State pounded the interior and got a big outing from Jordan O'Neal to pick up a victory at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Wednesday night.

O'Neal finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds as the Hornets (4-11, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) used a key run late in the second half to outdistance UAPB (4-11, 0-2).

Alabama State, which scored 36 points in the paint, led 58-55 after Golden Lions guard Kylen Milton hit a three-pointer with 9:29 to go in the game. O'Neal responded with a dunk a few possessions later to ignite a 9-0 run that enabled the Hornets to build a 12-point cushion. Their lead never dipped below 10 from that point on.

Isaiah Range had 16 points and 8 rebounds, and Alex Anderson scored 15 points for Alabama State, which outrebounded UAPB 46-35. Eric Coleman also had 10 points for the Hornets.

Milton scored 19 points, and Brahm Harris added 14 for the Golden Lions. Shaun Doss ended with 12 points for UAPB.

Print Headline: SWAC MEN ALABAMA STATE 80, UAPB 66

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT