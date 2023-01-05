SWAC MEN

ALABAMA STATE 80, UAPB 66

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama State pounded the interior and got a big outing from Jordan O'Neal to pick up a victory at the Dunn-Oliver Acadome on Wednesday night.

O'Neal finished with 18 points and 18 rebounds as the Hornets (4-11, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) used a key run late in the second half to outdistance UAPB (4-11, 0-2).

Alabama State, which scored 36 points in the paint, led 58-55 after Golden Lions guard Kylen Milton hit a three-pointer with 9:29 to go in the game. O'Neal responded with a dunk a few possessions later to ignite a 9-0 run that enabled the Hornets to build a 12-point cushion. Their lead never dipped below 10 from that point on.

Isaiah Range had 16 points and 8 rebounds, and Alex Anderson scored 15 points for Alabama State, which outrebounded UAPB 46-35. Eric Coleman also had 10 points for the Hornets.

Milton scored 19 points, and Brahm Harris added 14 for the Golden Lions. Shaun Doss ended with 12 points for UAPB.