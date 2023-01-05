SWAC WOMEN

ALABAMA STATE 72, UAPB 63

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Jayla Crawford and Shmya Ward combined for 46 points as Alabama State beat the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff for a sixth consecutive time.

Crawford and Ward each scored 23 points for the Hornets (5-8, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who benefited from a rough third quarter by UAPB (2-10, 0-2) to help run its overall winning streak to four. Cordasia Harris scored 16 points and eight rebounds for Alabama State.

Maya Peat came off the bench to score 15 points and grab a game-high 15 rebounds for the Golden Lions, who made just 3 of 14 (21.4%) shots in the third quarter. Those woes allowed the Hornets to take a 59-52 lead into the fourth after leading 39-36 at halftime.

UAPB, which was also hampered by 24 turnovers and 15-of-24 (62.5%) shooting from the foul line, didn't get any closer than six points over the final 10 minutes.

Jelissa Reese added 12 points for the Golden Lions.