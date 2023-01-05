TE target Jake Roberts leaves visit impressed with Turner

North Texas tight end transfer Jake Roberts left his official visit to Arkansas on Thursday feeling good about his relaltionship tight ends coach Morgan Turner.

“He knows his stuff,” Roberts said. “Everything I thought it would be and more. Coach Turner, I mean he's been great. It's been nice to be in person and build a relationship with him. I feel good where that's at. I really like Coach Turner."

Roberts, 6-5 and 250 pounds, began his visit to Fayetteville on Wednesday morning and left a little after noon Thursday. He called the visit “awesome” while praising the fans at the Arkansas-Missouri basketball game.

“The basketball game was super fun last night,” Roberts said. “Really great crowd. Shows the fans really care about Arkansas. Other than that it's been top notch all the way around. The facilities and people. Coach (Sam) Pittman has been great. I really enjoyed my time here."

He entered the portal on Dec. 20 and was bombarded by offers from Arkansas, California, Baylor, SMU, Nebraska, Indiana, Oregon State, Rutgers, Tennessee and others.

Roberts was a consensus 3-star prospect in the 2020 class coming out of Norman (Okla.) North High School and chose the Mean Green over offers from Air Force, Colorado, Eastern Michigan, Memphis, Tulsa and Missouri State.

He was recruited by former Arkansas coach Chad Morris and visited the campus a couple of times while in high school.

"I've been here before so I kind of knew what to expect facility wise, but people wise and like the fans and staff, that was way more than I expected,” Roberts said. “The facilities are great."

Roberts had 28 catches for 394 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2022. He had 43 receptions for 542 yards and 3 touchdowns during his career at North Texas.

He left Arkansas for trips to SMU and Baylor.

"SMU and then Baylor, wrap everything up Sunday then make a decision a day or two after,” Roberts said.