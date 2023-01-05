Today’s high school basketball schedule





Today's games

Schedule subject to change

4A-3

Blytheville at Trumann*

Brookland at Southside Batesville*

Forrest City at Pocahontas*

Jonesboro Westside at Highland*

4A-4

Clarksville at Ozark

Mena at Dardanelle

Waldron at Morrilton

3A-3

Corning at Manila#

Harrisburg at Gosnell#

3A-8

McGehee at Lake Village

2A-3

Buffalo Island Central at Riverside

2A-7

Murfreesboro at Caddo Hills

1A-1 EAST

Jasper at Mount Judea

1A-1 WEST

Thaden at Ozark Catholic

1A-2

Viola at Concord

1A-3

Maynard at Hillcrest

1A-4

Guy-Perkins at Arkansas School for the Deaf

1A-5

Midland at Bradford

1A-7

Blevins at Lafayette County

1A-8

Nevada at Strong

NONCONFERENCE

Armorel at Cotter, Mo.

Dermott at Fordyce#

Hermitage at Camden Harmony Grove

Lead Hill at Flippin

Marvell-Elaine at Marianna

Mountain Home Christian at Cotter*

Scranton at Oark

*Boys only

#Girls only



