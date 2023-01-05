Today’s high school basketball schedule

Today's games
Schedule subject to change
4A-3
Blytheville at Trumann*
Brookland at Southside Batesville*
Forrest City at Pocahontas*
Jonesboro Westside at Highland*
4A-4
Clarksville at Ozark
Mena at Dardanelle
Waldron at Morrilton
3A-3
Corning at Manila#
Harrisburg at Gosnell#
3A-8
McGehee at Lake Village
2A-3
Buffalo Island Central at Riverside
2A-7
Murfreesboro at Caddo Hills
1A-1 EAST
Jasper at Mount Judea
1A-1 WEST
Thaden at Ozark Catholic
1A-2
Viola at Concord
1A-3
Maynard at Hillcrest
1A-4
Guy-Perkins at Arkansas School for the Deaf
1A-5
Midland at Bradford
1A-7
Blevins at Lafayette County
1A-8
Nevada at Strong
NONCONFERENCE
Armorel at Cotter, Mo.
Dermott at Fordyce#
Hermitage at Camden Harmony Grove
Lead Hill at Flippin
Marvell-Elaine at Marianna
Mountain Home Christian at Cotter*
Scranton at Oark
*Boys only
#Girls only