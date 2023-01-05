Trojans falter late at home vs. Lions





Its 20-point lead a distant memory, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock men still had a chance to salvage things in the final minute Wednesday night.

A tough layup by Myron Gardner before a Lindenwood pass sailed several rows into the bleachers handed the ball back to the Trojans with 31 seconds to play, down 63-62.

But as Coach Darrell Walker put it afterward: "They deserved to win and we deserved to f****** lose."

Lindenwood stormed back from an early 31-11 deficit, shooting 14 of 21 from the field over the final 20 minutes to knock off UALR 67-62 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock. The Lion tandem of Chris Childs and Keenon Cole combined for 44 points, 31 coming after halftime.

The Trojans made just eight field goals over the same stretch, scoring a mere 21 points in the second half.

"We played awful," Walker said of his team's second-half showing. "We're a bad team right now and it's my job to change it. We can't guard people off the dribble right now -- that's our Achilles' heel."

Lindenwood (7-9, 2-1 Ohio Valley Conference) didn't lead until the last six minutes, going ahead 59-58 on a pair of free throws that came on a technical foul by Trojan guard D.J. Smith. That capped a 29-10 push over nearly 10:15 in which the visitors climbed all the way of a 48-30 hole.

From there, the Lions twice stretched their lead to three, eventually going up 63-60 before Gardner eventually sliced that advantage to one.

Before Gardner's layup, UALR (5-11, 1-2) had gone empty on four straight possessions -- twice missing three-pointers and twice more bleeding the shot clock all the way down before taking a contested shot.

Walker had three timeouts when UALR inbounded the ball in the backcourt, but even as the game clock wound under 15 seconds and the Trojan offense turned frantic once more, Walker opted to not call timeout and let his team try to find the go-ahead bucket.

Instead, the ball ended up in Gardner's hands for another heavily-guarded attempt, ultimately coming up well short.

Not only did UALR have to foul, with under 10 seconds remaining, but a technical foul was called on Walker -- who was furious with the officials for not whistling contact on Gardner's attempt -- all but salting things away as the Lions made all four free throws.

"You have to have some self-pride to keep a guy in front of you," Walker said. "They just took us off the dribble, off the dribble, off the dribble. ... I can't play, so that's on me to correct that."

Myron Gardner led the Trojans with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 15 rebounds, but perhaps the revelation of the night was freshman Ante Beljan.

The 6-8 Croatian forward started for the first time, replacing Nigel John in Walker's first five Wednesday night. And it took but until the second media timeout for Beljan to set a new career-high -- he finished with 11 points, nine of them coming before halftime.

"It was time to give Ante a shot," Walker said. "He's been patient, he's been playing behind Nigel, getting a lot of DNPs [did not plays]. He's been a great teammate, and the last couple of weeks in practice, he's played well. So I had to reward the kid and I thought he played awesome."









