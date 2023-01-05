Two arrested in Monticello shooting that killed 1 person, wounded another

Police arrested two people after a shooting east of Monticello left one person dead and another injured early Tuesday, according to a news release from Monticello police.

Officers arrived at a residence on U.S. 278 after getting a call about a disturbance at the address around 4:28 a.m. and found two minors who had been shot, Chief Carlos Garcia said in the release.



One of the victims was seen by medical personnel at the scene while another was taken to Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello, where the victim died. The release did not identify the victims.



Police arrested two people during the investigation. They did not release any information about the people who were arrested or their connection to the shooting.