UA officially tabs Woodson co-DC

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas officially announced on Wednesday the football program had hired defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, who will come to the Razorbacks as a co-defensive coordinator.

Woodson, 41, has spent the past three seasons as defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator at Florida State with solid results.

A native of Moss Point, Miss., and a 2003 Ole Miss graduate, Woodson will reunite with and share coordinator duties with Travis Williams, who is expected to coach linebackers for fourth-year Coach Sam Pittman. The pair worked together at Auburn in 2018-19, with Woodson serving as defensive backs coach the first year and adding recruiting coordinator duties the following season before joining first-year Coach Mike Norvell at Florida State in 2020.

Williams and Woodson will be the first coaches to share defensive co-coordinator duties at Arkansas since 2000, with Bobby Allen and John Thompson held those roles.

Williams was hired in mid-December and served in an observational and advisory role in bowl practices leading up to the Razorbacks' 55-53 triple-overtime victory over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28.

Florida State ranked among the nation's top pass defense teams in 2022. The Seminoles were fourth in the FBS with 165.4 passing yards per game allowed and 22nd in pass defense efficiency.

Arkansas is aiming to shore up its pass defense in 2023 after ranking last in the nation with 294.7 passing yards allowed per game but tying for sixth in the country with a school-record 42 sacks.

The Seminoles made major strides in pass defense in three seasons with Woodson on staff. In the covid-19 season of 2020, Florida State was 98th in the nation with 257.1 passing yards allowed per game. The Seminoles improved to 74th in that department in 2021, allowing 233.2 passing yards per game.

Six defensive backs coached by Woodson have been selected in the NFL Draft over the last three years, including first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene of Auburn in 2020. Florida State's Jammie Robinson, a two-time, first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick, is expected to join that number in this year's draft.

Pittman's staff of assistant coaches is currently maxed out at 10, though there is still potential for changes.

Pittman hired Williams, Woodson and tight ends coach Morgan Turner to replace defensive coordinator Barry Odom, linebackers coach Michael Scherer and tight ends coach Dowell Loggains, respectively.

Woodson was a two-year starting safety at Ole Miss before injuries derailed his career.

He began his coaching career at Millsaps (Miss.) College in 2005 and coached defensive backs there for four seasons before moving on to Charleston Southern, where he handled defensive backs and was recruiting coordinator (2009-11) before adding defensive passing game coordinator (2012-13) to his duties.

Woodson also worked at Fresno State (2014-15) and Memphis (2016-17) before joining Coach Gus Malzahn's staff at Auburn.