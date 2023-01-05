UALR starts 2023 with winning ways

Coach Joe Foley has long viewed his team's nonconference slate as a proving ground.

Even if the losses pile up while he's testing the University of Arkansas-Little Rock women against high-level competition, Foley typically doesn't show much concern -- so long as things come together when the calendar flips to January.

Foley's Trojans again looked like a team just hitting its stride Wednesday night as UALR rolled Lindenwood 62-38 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock and moved to 3-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play. Angelique Francis (22 points) and Jayla Brooks (12) each set career highs, and the Trojans were dominant defensively, forcing 22 turnovers while holding the Lions under 30 points into the game's final four minutes.

"We've been tinkering with the offense," Foley said. "November and December, you try to figure out what this team can do. We're tinkering a little bit and getting the ball inside a little bit and [Francis] did a good job."

On top of reintroducing Sali Kourouma to UALR's rotation after the redshirt junior missed the entire first semester, four of the other six players who currently see regular minutes are in their first season with the Trojans.

Foley acknowledged he's had to push both Brooks, who's been the primary ball handler for UALR (6-8, 3-0), and Jaiyah Harris-Smith to shoot the ball more.

It paid dividends against Lindenwood (1-13, 0-3) -- Brooks finished 5 of 6 from the field and Harris-Smith knocked down a jumper just before the first-quarter horn, capping a 17-5 start.

"We basically have a whole new team," Francis said. "We're trying to ... work the best that we can to figure each other out. It's challenging at times, but we just come together and figure it out."

The Trojans never trailed against the Lions, stretching things out with a 10-1 run over eight minutes in the second quarter and then again in the third quarter with an 11-2 burst.

It was, perhaps, the expected result -- Lindenwood has yet to win in 13 tries this season against Division I opponents after moving up from Division -- even if the scoring came from an unexpected source in Francis.

"I don't change anything. ... [I] do my strengths -- rebounding, blocking out, taking charges," Francis said. "But tonight was a hot night."

LindenwoodMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Wallace182-24-50-3118

Benzschawel231-60-00-0213

Fuhring241-72-20-1214

McGrath296-80-02-93014

McWilliams241-21-21-2203

Striverson170-20-00-0010

Horton150-10-01-2110

Craft181-30-00-0102

Woodyard151-30-00-2103

Davidson170-01-40-2201

Team2-2

Totals20013-348-136-2315538

PCT. -- FG 38.2, FT 61.5. 3-PT. -- 4-11, 36.4 (McGrath 2-4, Benzschawel 1-3, Woodyard 1-1, Craft 0-1, Fuhring 0-1, Striverson 0-1). BL -- 3 (Davidson 2). TO -- 22 (McWilliams 4). ST -- 3 (McGrath 2).

UALRMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Lee306-160-04-42212

Francis299-134-54-81122

Brooks315-62-21-31112

Harris-Smith332-32-33-7156

Harvey300-40-01-3140

Kourouma143-100-01-1116

Metcalfe131-30-01-5212

Triplett51-30-01-1102

Hohenecker40-20-00-0100

Hanna40-10-00-0000

Henry40-10-00-0010

Abiola30-00-00-0100

Team2-3

Totals20027-628-1018-35131562

PCT. -- FG 43.5, FT 80.0. 3-PT. -- 0-3, 0.0 (Brooks 0-1, Henry 0-1, Kourouma 0-1). BL -- 4 (Harvey 2). TO -- 8 (Harris-Smith, Lee 2). ST -- 7 (Metcalfe 3).

Lindenwood5 7 10 16 -- 38

UALR17 12 25 8 -- 62

Officials -- Baker, Brannon, Lanie

Attendance -- 1,983