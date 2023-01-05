UCA women’s basketball capsule

UCA women at Liberty

WHEN 2:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Va.

RECORDS UCA 5-7, 0-1 ASUN; Liberty 6-6, 0-1

SERIES Tied 1-1

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Central Arkansas

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;9.3;3.1

G Kayla Mitchell, 5-5, Sr.;5.8;2.9

G Parris Atkins, 5-8, Fr.;10.8;3.6

F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr. 5.5 6.1

F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.;9.8;8.0

COACH Sandra Rushing (172-115 in 10th season at Central Arkansas, 575-371 in 33rd season overall)

Liberty

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Kennedi Williams, 5-7, Jr.;6.0;1.6

G Dee Brown, 5-9, Sr.;5.3;4.3

G Emma Hess, 5-11, So.;8.3;2.6

F Jordan Bailey, 6-1, Jr.;8.7;4.3

F Mya Berkman, 6-3, Sr;14.8;7.5

COACH Carey Green (529-214 in 24th year at Liberty and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA;;Liberty

51.9;Points for;64.0

60.1;Points against;63.8

-0.5;Rebound margin;6.5

0.3;Turnover margin;-3.8

35.7;FG pct.;42.7

18.1;3-pt. pct.;30.6

66.5;FT pct.;63.0

CHALK TALK Both teams began ASUN play with a double-digit loss. ... UCA is looking to avoid its second three-game losing streak of the season. ... Parris Atkins is coming off her fifth straight game scoring in double figures. ... Liberty presents a size mismatch with two 6-footers in Bailey and Berkman. ... Berkman, a preseason All-ASUN selection, is third nationally, shooting 68% from the field.

-- Sam Lane