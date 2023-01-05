UCA women’s basketball capsule

UCA women at Liberty
WHEN 2:30 p.m. Central
WHERE Liberty Arena, Lynchburg, Va.
RECORDS UCA 5-7, 0-1 ASUN; Liberty 6-6, 0-1
SERIES Tied 1-1
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Central Arkansas
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Randrea Wright, 5-7, So.;9.3;3.1
G Kayla Mitchell, 5-5, Sr.;5.8;2.9
G Parris Atkins, 5-8, Fr.;10.8;3.6
F Kyjai Miles, 6-1, Jr. 5.5 6.1
F Kierra Prim, 5-9, Jr.;9.8;8.0
COACH Sandra Rushing (172-115 in 10th season at Central Arkansas, 575-371 in 33rd season overall)
Liberty
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Kennedi Williams, 5-7, Jr.;6.0;1.6
G Dee Brown, 5-9, Sr.;5.3;4.3
G Emma Hess, 5-11, So.;8.3;2.6
F Jordan Bailey, 6-1, Jr.;8.7;4.3
F Mya Berkman, 6-3, Sr;14.8;7.5
COACH Carey Green (529-214 in 24th year at Liberty and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA;;Liberty
51.9;Points for;64.0
60.1;Points against;63.8
-0.5;Rebound margin;6.5
0.3;Turnover margin;-3.8
35.7;FG pct.;42.7
18.1;3-pt. pct.;30.6
66.5;FT pct.;63.0
CHALK TALK Both teams began ASUN play with a double-digit loss. ... UCA is looking to avoid its second three-game losing streak of the season. ... Parris Atkins is coming off her fifth straight game scoring in double figures. ... Liberty presents a size mismatch with two 6-footers in Bailey and Berkman. ... Berkman, a preseason All-ASUN selection, is third nationally, shooting 68% from the field.
-- Sam Lane