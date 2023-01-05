Union Pacific must deliver grain

OMAHA, Neb. -- Federal regulators have ordered rail carrier Union Pacific to ensure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving.

The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must improve service to Foster Farms to keep it from running out of livestock feed. The move marks the second time in a year that regulators issued an emergency order concerning delivery problems at Foster Farms, based in Livingston, Calif., as the railroad struggled with a crew shortage.

This time, however, Union Pacific blamed the weather for its problems. Spokesman Mike Jaixen said last month's extreme cold and blizzard conditions slowed deliveries in 20 of the 23 western states in which the carrier operates, and additional problems are possible because of the forecast for more severe winter weather.

"Union Pacific remains committed to serving all of our customers as efficiently as possible, including Foster Farms, weather permitting," Jaixen said.

Foster Farms called on the transportation board to force Union Pacific to prioritize its Midwest grain trains for the livestock producer's facilities in Traver, Turlock, and Delhi, Calif.

Union Pacific said Tuesday that five trains hauling corn were en route to the facilities. The rail carrier also was submitting updates to the transportation board but wanted to keep customer-specific information confidential.

Foster Farms attorney Thomas Wilcox said in a letter to regulators that the company has little faith Union Pacific will deliver on its promises because the carrier has failed to deliver on time any of its grain trains in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, Wilcox said, Foster Farms has been buying dozens of truckloads of more expensive corn to keep its chickens alive while waiting for the grain trains. The truck deliveries can't continue to meet its needs, he said.

Union Pacific said its performance has improved since the spring, when Foster Farms and many other shippers went before the transportation board to complain about chronic delivery problems at most of the major freight railroads.

Union Pacific and the other major carriers have hired hundreds of new workers since the start of the year to help them better handle shipments. But railroad executives have acknowledged their service isn't meeting expectations and must continue to improve.

Regulators also recently criticized Union Pacific's practice of imposing limits on customer shipments as part of its effort to clear up congestion along the Omaha, Neb.-based carrier's network of 32,400 miles of track across the western half of the U.S.