When trout want a midge

Unlike bass, which are largely reactive eaters, trout are very specific about what they eat and when they'll eat it.

That's why an indolent trout will ignore every nymph in your fly box no matter how irresistible the drift and presentation. You can see the fish lolling near the bottom, but it pays your fly no attention whatsoever.

Everything changes when an insect hatch occurs. That's mealtime to trout. They will rise and smash bugs on the water with abandon, or so it seems. They are actually very selective. If you present a fly that's not the same pattern as what's emerging, a trout will ignore it.

Of course there are exceptions, like Thursday on the White River below Beaver Dam. I got a few strikes, but only a fraction of the number that two anglers directly upstream and downstream of me got. They were successful because they were aware of the bugs hatching on the Beaver Tailwater in winter and they cast a fly that matched the hatch. In that case, a zebra midge was the hot ticket. They were precise. I just got lucky a few times.

I used to dismiss such devotion to detail to what I believed to be the obsessive compulsive nature of the avid trout fisherman. For many years I believed they made things harder than they needed to be to make themselves appear smarter and more sophisticated than proletarian devotees of lesser species.

That was actually a coping mechanism to rationalize my inherent laziness. I didn't want to work and think that hard.

As I got older and I began to understand the rewards that come with diligence and attention to detail, I got less lazy. I paid closer attention to my tippet selection. When a good angler tells me you need a No. 7 tippet in certain conditions, I take him or her at their word.

I learned to tie a greater variety of knots.

Most important, I learned to pay attention to what's hatching.

That lesson imprinted deeply on me in 2010 while fishing Silver Creek near Picabo, Idaho, with Jack DeBaun, a local guide. Silver Creek is legendary as one of Ernest Hemingway's favorite haunts. DeBaun and I fished in front of the ruins of Hemingway's cabin, which hosted the biggest celebrities of the era.

That was a very tough day for fishing. Bites were sparse and we couldn't decipher a pattern. As DeBaun and I drove over a bridge on our way to lunch, the water in the creek below suddenly boiled with trout feeding on the surface.

"There's a big hatch going on," DeBaun said. "You want some of that or do you want to go to town to eat?"

DeBaun knew it was a rhetorical question, but it was also a test. If I chose to fish, I was worthy.

We scampered down to the bank with our fly rods. DeBaun tied on leader so thin that it looked like a strand of spider web. To the end he tied a No. 18 midge, a fly tiny enough for a minnow to eat.

A fly so small and treated with water resistant powder, DeBaun said, is light enough to sit atop the thin evaporating film between the water surface and air. That's a magic zone for rising trout.

These weren't stocker size rainbows, either, but large, burly rainbows so dark that locals call them "leopard" rainbows.

The cast wasn't as important as the presentation, DeBaun said. Anywhere it landed would be among trout. The trick, he explained, was to slow strip line so that the fly would move along the film and not plunge below the film. Emergers go up and they struggle to escape the film, but they do not go back down. Trout will ignore a fly acting unnaturally.

With DeBaun at my side, I obeyed his instructions. It did not take long for a trout to sip the fly with a subtle sucking sound. The sound was so slight that it would have been easy to assume it was a small fish. It was not. It was a broad, burly leopard rainbow.

With such a delicate leader, you don't fight such a trout, you just do your best to manage him. With the drag set light, I let the fish run at will and then took in line when it stopped.

Eventually I brought the trout to DeBaun's net. He still considered me a lightweight, but landing that fish did advance me a couple of weight classes in his estimation. His congratulations were hearty and sincere.

More important, I landed a trout in the exact bit of water that graced the Sage Fly Fishing catalog that year. In fly fishing, the convergence of time and circumstance -- the experience -- is as important as the fish, if not more so.

You can buy zebra midges in local fly shops and online. The next step in a fly fisherman's progression is to tie your own. Even a young man with sharp eyes and deft fingers will struggle to thread the end of a spider web through the near microscopic eyelet of a No. 18 or smaller midge. Consider how hard it is to tie something so small. Rusty Pruitt, an accomplished and experienced fly fisherman and fly tyer, said that a dentist's headgear with dual magnifying eyepieces would make it a lot easier. Tying my own is my next mountain to climb.

Casting a fly that small can challenge your desire to fly fish, especially if you try to cast it in wind. That is inevitable. You fish the conditions you have, not necessarily the conditions you want. The rewards will be rich.