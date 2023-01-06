High school basketball

Today's games

Schedule subject to change

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Jonesboro

Cabot at Little Rock Southwest

North Little Rock at Conway

6A-WEST

Bentonville at Springdale Har-Ber

Fort Smith Northside at Fayetteville

Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside

Springdale at Bentonville West

5A-CENTRAL

Jacksonville at Little Rock Parkview

Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at eStem

Little Rock Christian at Vilonia#

Maumelle at Sylvan Hills

5A-EAST

Marion at West Memphis

Nettleton at Greene Co. Tech

Searcy at Paragould

Valley View at Batesville

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado at Sheridan

Hot Springs at Benton

Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside

Pine Bluff at White Hall

5A-WEST

Harrison at Alma

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs

Russellville at Greenwood

Van Buren at Greenbrier

4A-1

Berryville at Gentry

Gravette at Farmington

Pea Ridge at Huntsville

Prairie Grove at Shiloh Christian

4A-3

None

4A-4

Mena at Waldron

4A-5

Clinton at Pulaski Academy

Heber Springs at LISA Academy West

Little Rock Christian at Lonoke*

Little Rock Hall at Bauxite

4A-7

Arkadelphia at De Queen

Camden Fairview at Magnolia

Hope at Malvern

Nashville at Ashdown

4A-8

Mills at Hamburg

Monticello at Star City

Warren at Stuttgart

Watson Chapel at Crossett

3A-1

Green Forest at Flippin

Lincoln at Bergman

West Fork at Valley Springs

3A-2

Cave City at Walnut Ridge

Melbourne at Hoxie

Tuckerman at Newport

3A-3

Gosnell at Harrisburg*

Manila at Corning*

Piggott at Rivercrest*

3A-4

Cossatot River at Cedarville

Danville at Charleston

Hackett at Two Rivers

Paris at Booneville

3A-5

Dover at Baptist Prep

Lamar at Atkins

Mayflower at Central Ark. Christian

Perryville at Maumelle Charter

3A-6

Bald Knob at Episcopal Collegiate

Harding Academy at Pangburn

LISA Academy North at Helena-West Helena

Rose Bud at Riverview

3A-7

Benton Harmony Grove at Bismarck

Fouke at Glen Rose

Jessieville at Centerpoint

Prescott at Genoa Central

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove at DeWitt

Dumas at Drew Central

Lake Village at Dollarway

Smackover at McGehee

2A-1

Cotter at Greenland

Eureka Springs at Ozark Mountain

Haas Hall Bentonville at Haas Hall Rogers

Life Way Christian at Yellville-Summit

2A-2

Cedar Ridge at Marshall

Izard County at Quitman

South Side Bee Branch at Mount Vernon-Enola

White Co. Central at Sloan-Hendrix

2A-3

None

2A-4

Lavaca at Future School

Mansfield at Magazine

Mountainburg at Johnson Co. Westside

Western Yell Co. at Hector

2A-5

Conway Christian at Jacksonville Lighthouse

England at Bigelow

Mountain Pine at Magnet Cove

Poyen at Conway St. Joseph

2A-6

Carlisle at Barton

Hazen at McCrory

Marianna at KIPP Delta

Palestine-Wheatley at DeS Arc

2A-7

Foreman at Horatio

2A-8

Fordyce at Rison

Woodlawn at Junction City

1A-1W

Ozark Catholic at St. Paul

Thaden at Decatur

The New School at County Line

1A-1E

Alpena at Kingston

Lead Hill at Deer

Oark at Omaha

1A-2

Calico Rock at Rural Special

Shirley at Viola

1A-3

Armorel at Mammoth Spring

Crowley's Ridge at Hillcrest

Marked Tree at Maynard

1A-4

None

1A-5

Bradford at Brinkley

Clarendon at Augusta

Scott Charter at Marvell

1A-7

Kirby at Bradley

Mount Ida at Mineral Springs

1A-8

Emerson at Dermott

Friendship Aspire at Nevada

Hampton at Bearden

Hermitage at Strong

Nonconference

Concord at Wonderview

Founders Classical at Elkins

Lafayette County at Gurdon

Nemo Vista at Timbo

Ridgefield Christian at Buffalo Island Central

*Boys only

#Girls only