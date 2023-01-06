High school basketball
Today's games
Schedule subject to change
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant at Jonesboro
Cabot at Little Rock Southwest
North Little Rock at Conway
6A-WEST
Bentonville at Springdale Har-Ber
Fort Smith Northside at Fayetteville
Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside
Springdale at Bentonville West
5A-CENTRAL
Jacksonville at Little Rock Parkview
Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary at eStem
Little Rock Christian at Vilonia#
Maumelle at Sylvan Hills
5A-EAST
Marion at West Memphis
Nettleton at Greene Co. Tech
Searcy at Paragould
Valley View at Batesville
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado at Sheridan
Hot Springs at Benton
Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs Lakeside
Pine Bluff at White Hall
5A-WEST
Harrison at Alma
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs
Russellville at Greenwood
Van Buren at Greenbrier
4A-1
Berryville at Gentry
Gravette at Farmington
Pea Ridge at Huntsville
Prairie Grove at Shiloh Christian
4A-3
None
4A-4
Mena at Waldron
4A-5
Clinton at Pulaski Academy
Heber Springs at LISA Academy West
Little Rock Christian at Lonoke*
Little Rock Hall at Bauxite
4A-7
Arkadelphia at De Queen
Camden Fairview at Magnolia
Hope at Malvern
Nashville at Ashdown
4A-8
Mills at Hamburg
Monticello at Star City
Warren at Stuttgart
Watson Chapel at Crossett
3A-1
Green Forest at Flippin
Lincoln at Bergman
West Fork at Valley Springs
3A-2
Cave City at Walnut Ridge
Melbourne at Hoxie
Tuckerman at Newport
3A-3
Gosnell at Harrisburg*
Manila at Corning*
Piggott at Rivercrest*
3A-4
Cossatot River at Cedarville
Danville at Charleston
Hackett at Two Rivers
Paris at Booneville
3A-5
Dover at Baptist Prep
Lamar at Atkins
Mayflower at Central Ark. Christian
Perryville at Maumelle Charter
3A-6
Bald Knob at Episcopal Collegiate
Harding Academy at Pangburn
LISA Academy North at Helena-West Helena
Rose Bud at Riverview
3A-7
Benton Harmony Grove at Bismarck
Fouke at Glen Rose
Jessieville at Centerpoint
Prescott at Genoa Central
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove at DeWitt
Dumas at Drew Central
Lake Village at Dollarway
Smackover at McGehee
2A-1
Cotter at Greenland
Eureka Springs at Ozark Mountain
Haas Hall Bentonville at Haas Hall Rogers
Life Way Christian at Yellville-Summit
2A-2
Cedar Ridge at Marshall
Izard County at Quitman
South Side Bee Branch at Mount Vernon-Enola
White Co. Central at Sloan-Hendrix
2A-3
None
2A-4
Lavaca at Future School
Mansfield at Magazine
Mountainburg at Johnson Co. Westside
Western Yell Co. at Hector
2A-5
Conway Christian at Jacksonville Lighthouse
England at Bigelow
Mountain Pine at Magnet Cove
Poyen at Conway St. Joseph
2A-6
Carlisle at Barton
Hazen at McCrory
Marianna at KIPP Delta
Palestine-Wheatley at DeS Arc
2A-7
Foreman at Horatio
2A-8
Fordyce at Rison
Woodlawn at Junction City
1A-1W
Ozark Catholic at St. Paul
Thaden at Decatur
The New School at County Line
1A-1E
Alpena at Kingston
Lead Hill at Deer
Oark at Omaha
1A-2
Calico Rock at Rural Special
Shirley at Viola
1A-3
Armorel at Mammoth Spring
Crowley's Ridge at Hillcrest
Marked Tree at Maynard
1A-4
None
1A-5
Bradford at Brinkley
Clarendon at Augusta
Scott Charter at Marvell
1A-7
Kirby at Bradley
Mount Ida at Mineral Springs
1A-8
Emerson at Dermott
Friendship Aspire at Nevada
Hampton at Bearden
Hermitage at Strong
Nonconference
Concord at Wonderview
Founders Classical at Elkins
Lafayette County at Gurdon
Nemo Vista at Timbo
Ridgefield Christian at Buffalo Island Central
*Boys only
#Girls only
