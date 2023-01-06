2 in Arkadelphia killed in robbery

Two people were killed in an apparent attempted robbery at an Arkadelphia apartment complex on Friday night, police said.

Police responding to a report of a robbery and multiple gunshots around 10:17 p.m. found a 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released, dead in the parking lot of the Lark Place Apartments, Police Chief Jason Jackson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police also received notification that Quartez Burton, 24, of Arkadelphia died from his injuries after being taken to an emergency room, Jackson said.

Arkadelphia police suspect both Burton and the teen were involved in the same attempted robbery, Jackson said.

He said that any further information will come from the Clark County prosecutor's office.