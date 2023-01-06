2 men killed in shooting at McDonald’s in Searcy

Two men were killed in a shooting Tuesday night after a dispute at a McDonald's restaurant in Searcy, police said.

Searcy officers were investigating two other shootings, reported at about 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., when they received a call about the unrelated, deadly shooting at the restaurant at 3515 E. Race Ave., the Searcy Police Department said in a news release.

Police who went to the McDonald's found two men, ages 24 and 31, suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where they died from their injuries, police said.

The identities of the men weren't released on Wednesday. Searcy police said their bodies will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

The first of the earlier shootings, which are believed to be related to each other, was at Dogwood Manor Apartments, 306 S. Charles St., police said. Two apartments in the same building and two parked vehicles were struck by gunfire.

Thirty minutes later, police responded to another shots fired call at The Ridge at Searcy apartments, 2001 Quality Drive. Officers said they discovered that three apartments in the same building and one parked vehicle were struck.

A small white passenger car was seen leaving both apartment complexes, police said.

Neither of the shootings at the apartment complexes resulted in injuries, police said.