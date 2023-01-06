’21 drive-by shooting nets 30-year sentence

A 20-year-old homeless man who participated in a 2018 fatal shootout in Little Rock has accepted a 30-year prison sentence for a December 2021 drive-by shooting at the Pulaski County Courthouse, among other crimes.

Rodney Woods, who has no fixed address but has lived in Little Rock and Sherwood, was arrested in April about four months after the mid-morning December 2021 gunfire at West Second and South Spring streets in Little Rock. He has been jailed ever since.

No one was hurt, but one car was struck by bullets, and there were at least a dozen people outside the courthouse, among them county employees, lawyers, pedestrians and litigants, many of whom ran or ducked for cover. Little Rock police found evidence that at least eight shots were fired.

Court filings indicate surveillance video from a nearby business collected by investigators shows a man sitting in a white sedan on the east side of Spring Street at the northeast corner of Second and Spring, across from the courthouse.

The recording shows a woman walking up to the car while the man gets out to let her into the driver's seat. A second car, said to resemble a Hyundai Elantra, can be seen driving by, heading south on Spring.

One witness who saw the gunman said he seemed to be firing at someone near a car parked at the Spring and Second street intersection. Another witness said a woman had been driving the vehicle.

Because one witness got a good look at the car that was the source of the gunfire, police were able to broadcast a description of the silver Hyundai Elantra to other law enforcement agencies. Sherwood authorities were able to seize the vehicle and driver at a home there within 30 minutes of the shooting, court filings show.

The investigation was misdirected, however, because the woman found with the car, 20-year-old Aaliyah Maikayla Jackson of Sherwood, identified another man as the shooter although she admitted she had been driving for the gunman, according to court records.

Based on Jackson's account, police arrested the wrong man a few days later. The charges were dropped two months later after the man's fingerprints were not found on the vehicle, but Woods' were.

Confronted about the fingerprints, Jackson told police that Woods, an ex-boyfriend, had been the gunman, stating that she lied to cover for him because she was afraid of him. Jackson was subsequently charged with hindering apprehension, a Class C felony that carries up to 10 years in prison. She is currently free on bond awaiting trial.

Sentencing papers filed Wednesday showed Woods pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm, a Class B felony, in exchange for the 30-year sentence imposed by Circuit Judge Karen Whatley. Under Woods' plea agreement, negotiated by prosecutor Tonia Acker and defense attorney Rick Holiman, four other unlawful discharge counts were dropped as was a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Woods also received concurrent sentences for other crimes as part of his guilty plea:

• Five years for escape, a Class C felony. In a July 2021 encounter with sheriff's deputies, Woods was arrested at 3509 3M Road, but at the jail he was able to escape after managing to free one hand from his handcuffs.

• Ten years for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class B felony. He was arrested in July 2021 by Sherwood police investigating a complaint by Jackson that Woods had stolen her cell phone. Police found him with a pistol and a mini "Draco," a pistol with a large capacity magazine.

• Ten years for four counts of committing a terroristic act, a Class B felony. Woods was charged for his role in a January 2018 fatal gunfight in Little Rock that was provoked by his brother, 18-year-old Antwan Anderson, who was killed. Surveillance video showed Woods firing a gun during the shootout at Eastview Terrace Apartments, 1200 Geyer St. He had pleaded guilty to those charges earlier and had been on probation since November 2019.