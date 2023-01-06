Amazon planning 18,000 job cuts

Amazon now plans to eliminate 18,000 corporate and technology jobs -- the biggest headcount reduction in its history -- in the latest sign that a tech-industry slump is deepening.

CEO Andy Jassy announced the cuts, which represent about 1% of Amazon's employees, in a memo to staff Wednesday, saying the company followed its annual planning process.

The cuts began last year and were expected in November to affect about 10,000 employees. The first layoffs were focused on the company's devices and books organizations. Employees in human resources now also have been given buyout offers to resign.

Hourly warehouse workers are not included in the layoffs. Amazon has typically reduced those jobs through high attrition.

"Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so," Jassy said. "These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure."

Though the prospect of layoffs has loomed over Amazon for months -- the company has acknowledged it hired too many people early during the covid-19 pandemic -- the increasing total suggests the company is bracing for a downturn.

Amazon joins other tech giants in making major cuts. Salesforce announced plans Wednesday to eliminate about 10% of its workforce and reduce its real estate holdings. Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Twitter have also announced significant cuts in recent months.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. were down slightly as New York exchanges opened Thursday, ultimately closing at $83.12 for a 2.4% loss on the day. In the past 12 months, the stock has plummeted nearly 50%.

Atop a company record, eliminating 18,000 workers would be the biggest cut yet for tech companies during the current slowdown, but Amazon also has a far bigger workforce than its Silicon Valley peers. Amazon had more than 1.5 million employees as of the end of September.

When the company was planning its cuts in November, a spokesperson said Amazon had roughly 350,000 corporate employees worldwide.

The world's largest online retailer spent the end of 2022 adjusting to a sharp slowdown in e-commerce growth as shoppers returned to pre-pandemic habits.

Amazon delayed warehouse openings and halted hiring in its retail group. It broadened its hiring freeze to the company's corporate staff, and then began making cuts.

Jassy has eliminated or curtailed experimental and unprofitable businesses, including teams working on a telehealth service, a delivery robot and a kids' video-calling device, among other projects.

The Seattle-based company also is trying to align excess capacity with cooling demand. One effort includes trying to sell excess space on its cargo planes, according to people familiar with the matter.

Amazon, which began as an online bookstore, is seeing parts of its business level off. But it continues to invest in its cloud-computing and advertising businesses as well as video streaming.

The first wave of cuts landed heaviest on Amazon's Devices and Services group, which builds the Alexa digital assistant and Echo smart speaker, among other products. The group's chief told Bloomberg last month that layoffs in the unit totaled less than 2,000 people and that Amazon remained committed to the voice assistant.

In Wednesday's memo, Jassy said the company would provide severance, transitional health benefits and job placement to affected workers. He also chided an employee for leaking the news, an apparent reference to an initial report on the cuts by The Wall Street Journal.

The company plans to begin discussing the moves with affected employees on Jan. 18, he said. "Companies that last a long time go through different phases," Jassy said. "They're not in heavy people expansion mode every year."

Information for this report was contributed by Spencer Soper and Matt Day of Bloomberg News (WPNS), and Karen Weise of The New York Times.