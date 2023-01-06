Arkansas’ bells and whistles impress top WR transfer

Isaac TeSlaa, one of the top wide receiver transfers in the portal, was impressed by the bells and whistles at Arkansas during his official visit.

He and his parents arrived in Fayetteville on Thursday and left early Friday afternoon.

“It was great. This was the first school that I got to visit that was in the SEC,” TeSlaa said. “Just seeing all the bells and whistles they have here was awesome, but also getting a feel for their culture. Their coaching staff is incredible, obviously.

“They get you hyped up, but they also know how to talk about the program and the things that are important.”

TeSlaa, 6-4, 210 pounds, of Hillsdale College in Michigan, made official visits to Iowa and Iowa State in December and visited Purdue prior to making his way to Arkansas.

He expanded on his thoughts about the Razorbacks’ amenities.

“It’s pretty sweet,” TeSlaa said. “I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve been to Iowa, Iowa State, I was just at Purdue, (and) the SEC is just a different beast. It’s cool to see what they have here.”

After he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 1, his offer list exploded with ones coming from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arizona, Nebraska, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Miami, Wisconsin and other schools.

He used his 4.5 speed in the 40-yard dash and 41-inch vertical jump to record 68 receptions for 1,325 yards – 19.5 yards per catch – and 13 touchdowns this season. TeSlaa was named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference's top offensive player and team MVP.

TeSlaa was named the Chargers' Outstanding Offensive Back for 2021 after finishing with 45 catches for 698 yards and 7 touchdowns.

He has great respect for Razorbacks receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

“Real good guy. I think he’s been here for about two years, but you can tell he knows a lot and he gets his receivers right,” TeSlaa said.

Arkansas’ top two receivers in 2022 were former transfers. Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma) had a team-high 59 catches for 702 yards and 3 touchdowns, and Matt Landers (Toledo) led the team with 901 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns on 47 receptions.

“They showed me that, so the opportunity is there for me,” TeSlaa said of Haselwood and Landers. “That’s definitely a good point.”

TeSlaa left Arkansas for his final visit with Colorado before he makes a decision.

"Probably around the 9th or 10th (of January) is when I’ll decide,” he said.

TeSlaa talked about what will decide his next stop.

“It’s going to come down to what’s best for me culturally, and obviously coming somewhere I can have a big role on the offense,” TeSlaa said.