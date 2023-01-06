Arkansas OC Briles indicates his return

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas offensive coordinator Kendal Briles indicated Thursday night he intends to return for a fourth season running the Razorback offense for Coach Sam Pittman.

Briles posted a picture of himself and quarterback KJ Jefferson to his Twitter account and wrote, "Looking forward to 2023 with [Jefferson]" with the hashtag #Runitback.

Briles had been linked to the offensive coordinator vacancy at Mississippi State earlier in the week, with 247Sports.com writing that new Bulldogs Coach Zach Arnett had offered Briles full autonomy to run his offense as an inducement.

Briles signed an amended three-year contract early last year that took his salary to $1.2 million in 2022, $1.25 million in 2023 and $1.3 million in 2024.

The interest shown by Mississippi State likely resulted in more salary negotiations between Pittman and Briles, who is replacing defensive coordinator Barry Odom as the highest-paid assistant coach on campus.

The Razorbacks are coming off a season in which the offense showed incredible balance, with 3,077 rushing yards and 3,051 passing yards en route to the No. 16 rank in total offense in the FBS with 471.4 total yards per game.

Arkansas produced 6,128 total yards, the second-highest figure in school history behind 6,273 yards in 2010.

Jefferson, who announced in December he is returning for his senior season, is eighth in the country in passer efficiency. Jefferson's 68% completions in 2022 is the second-highest single-season mark at Arkansas behind Feleipe Franks' school record of 68.5% set in 2020 in Briles' first season as offensive coordinator.