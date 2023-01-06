ASUN women

Liberty 64, Central Arkansas 53

The University of Central Arkansas women lost to Liberty on Thursday afternoon at Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Va.

The Sugar Bears (5-8, 0-2 ASUN) fell behind Liberty (7-6, 1-1) early, trailing 16-8 after the first quarter .

Freshman Parris Atkins continued her hot streak with her sixth straight double-digit performance, scoring 16 points to lead UCA.

Only six Sugar Bears scored but half of those hit double figures. Kinley Fisher and Randrea Wright each scored 14 points.

The Sugar Bears shot 30.8% from the field despite limiting their three-point attempts to seven.

Liberty 6-3 forward Mya Berkman finished with 12 points and 17 rebounds.

The Sugar Bears allowed 16 offensive rebounds and 14 second-chance points.