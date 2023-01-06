Bentonville getting third on-demand transit van, Ozark Regional Transit officials announce

BENTONVILLE -- An additional on-demand transit van will begin operating in Bentonville on Monday to increase Ozark Regional Transit's services in the city.

The new van will run Monday through Friday, seven hours a day during peak hours, transit officials said.

The move brings a third on-demand transit van to serve the city during weekdays. The service is free.

On-demand differs from conventional transit in there is no fixed route or schedule, and buses are dispatched to pick up riders on a request basis, such as using a cellphone app. Riders specify where they want to be picked up and dropped off.

Fares on all Ozark Transit vehicles are free.

Ozark Regional Transit has two fixed routes and one on-demand route in Fayetteville and three fix routes in Springdale. They have two on-demand routes in Rogers. The transit provider also runs an express bus service between Fayetteville and Bentonville which is used by Northwest Arkansas Community College students.

Most of Ozark's service is Monday through Friday, but Saturday service is offered in Bentonville and Rogers.

All Ozark Transit buses are wheelchair-accessible and all fixed-route buses are bicycle-friendly.