Best films of ’22 clearly subjective

On the subject of year-end lists, such as this one, we seem to have gone into a vortex of responses to responses, an ungainly ouroboros of online discussion (my goodness could Twitter, the very definition of tempest-in-a-teacup, somehow be involved?) and argument/counter argument endgames.

On the one hand, we have the beleaguered critics imposed by their publications to produce such compendiums (though, to be clear, not in my case as the stately Philip Martin allows his writers a great deal of artistic clearance), on the other, the wags and wages of the online space (as well as some of the creative artists behind the films themselves) who question the efficacy of such lists, and the necessity of breaking everything down by such quantitative analytics. It's art, after all, and therefore utterly subjective. What's the point of anything, for the love of God?

It's a viable position, but I think a lot of it comes down to the point of the proclamation. Is the list in question stating, unequivocally, the best films of the year? If so, the arguments can rain down like hailstones upon the head of the writer. If, however, the list is a compendium of the best films that particular critic saw in the year of our lord, 2022, that can't really be fought against (it could be ignored, of course, but that's a different problem). Hence, please note the title of this particular compilation.

There are so many releases in a given year, it would be virtually impossible for a single critic (even one who was, in fact, single) to catalog them all. I guarantee you, I've missed some films that would have otherwise been a factor in my final list -- some of which, I'm still trying to get caught up on at the time of this writing (see below) -- and maybe a couple of months from now, the line up would be slightly altered.

Just the same, each of the films below stands on its own, whether recognized by other critics or not, and anything I can do to give them attention seems a worthy endeavor. Take this list, then, as a docket of possibilities, things to maybe keep in mind when you next have a chance to see something and can't decide what looks good. What it definitely isn't is a definitive ranking of the films of 2022, just one critic's annual roll-call of appreciation.

10. "Sanctuary" -- Zachary Wigon's covid-era emotional thriller would seem to have all the hallmarks of the genre's limitations (limited protagonists, a single setting, etc.) but instead, Micah Bloomberg's taut, cerebral screenplay -- concerning a wealthy heir (Christopher Abbott), and his pricey dominatrix (Margaret Qualley) -- is a revelation of character intrigue and multi-layered communication dynamic. Both leads are wonderful, and Wigon and his crew work very hard to keep the scenes visually arresting (a must, if you're making a two-hander like this).

9. "Navalny" -- There were a great many good docs this year (see also, No. 7), but perhaps no scene as startlingly revealing as when Alexei Navalny, one of the very few Russian politicians to challenge Putin, manages to trick some of Putin's high-level operatives to reveal details of his attempted assassination over the phone. Surviving a poisoning attempt, Navalny stays in Germany recuperating, but as soon as he feels able, he courageously returns to his native land, only to immediately be thrown in prison. Perhaps no better document of Putin's dictatorial regime.

8. "The Menu" -- If you like your satire with heavy bite (sorry), Mark Mylod's exquisitely on-point takedown of exorbitant, high-end foodie culture (along with the ultra-wealthy knaves who perpetuate it), has a multi-course offering that will leave you richly satisfied. Along with a tremendous ensemble (including Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Hong Chau), and a sleekly cutting screenplay (from Seth Reiss and Will Tracy), Mylod's film was more consistently unrelenting than even Ruben Ostlund's (also very good) Palme d'Or winner, "Triangle of Sadness."

7. "Cow" -- Andrea Arnold's arresting doc, which chronicles the life (and, it must be said, unceremonious death) of a single dairy cow on a small English farm, finds in its protagonist, a stately, thoughtful bovine. We watch as she gives birth to another calf, spends time in her stall (and in one memorable scene, seems to appreciate fireworks in the sky), and gets milked, over the course of several years, until her usefulness comes to an end. Despite its pro-animal sort of leaning, Arnold works hard to keep the film away from obvious agendas, and politics. She wants us to see the actual cost these gentle creatures pay for our comfort food, and makes her point without embellishment.

6. "Watcher" -- A brilliantly made observational thriller, we meet newlywed Julia (Maika Monroe), as she and her husband first move to Bucharest for his job, and then watch in horror as she gets stalked from afar by a mysterious figure, and systematically gets ignored and gaslighted until she has no choice but to take matters in her own hands. In its meticulous craft, Chloe Okuno's harrowing film recalls Hitchcock by way of Lynne Ramsey, and the results are carefully etched into your brain.

5. "Klondike" -- I saw Maryna Er Gorbach's verite drama, about the Russian incursion into Ukraine in 2014, at this past January's Sundance -- on the eve of Russia's full-on invasion, in other words -- and it simply could not have been more poignant. Following a single, expecting couple out in the country, whose house is blown open by an "errant" bomb near the beginning (a visual tour de force), things only get worse and more dangerous for them, even as they refuse to leave their land to the insurrectionists behind the attack. Not for the faint of heart, but an indelible record of the type of hell the Ukrainians are facing on a daily basis now.

4. "The Banshees of Inisherin" -- I'm not always the biggest Martin McDonagh fan -- I thought "In Bruges" was solid, but not spectacular, and actively despised "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" -- but his latest, a treatise on the dissolution of friendship, art, and the manner in which Ireland's past set sides against one another, was nothing short of riveting. It's billed as a comedy, and features Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, the pair of lovable cut-ups from "Bruges," but by the film's end, it's anything but funny.

3. "RRR" -- As an introduction to Tollywood epic drama, S.S. Rajamouli's fanciful film about a pair of Indian insurrectionists fighting (eventually) against the British in the 1920s, has everything you might want to see -- insanely buff action heroes fighting against all odds, exquisitely choreographed dance scenes, wink-wink CGI shenanigans -- but then ups the ante to levels you can't quite believe, even as you're watching (including a piece de resistance involving flying, flaming tigers), until you're left almost delirious with joy. A treat, in the finest sense of the word.

2. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" -- Along similar lines as "R.R.R.," and with a kindred sense of kinetic, unrestrained energy, Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's film manages to do its title justice, following the various adventures of a woman (a brilliant Michelle Yeoh), as she discovers the layers of the multiverse in the course of dealing with her failing business, unhappy husband and miserable daughter. Best described as an "experience," it comes at you so fast and from so many angles, your brain eventually succumbs to the joyous racket. Prepare to get catapulted.

1. "Aftersun" -- Hauntingly evocative in its subtle rumination on loss and grief, Charlotte Wells' feature debut, about a young father (Paul Mescal) and 11-year-old daughter (Frankie Corio) on holiday at a Turkish resort in the mid-'90s, is almost impossibly adroit at approaching the sort of pain that can't be effectively expressed in verbal language. Instead, Wells assuredly approaches it with visual metaphor, carefully mapped out character interplay, and, near the end, a wistful music cue involving a famous collaboration between rock gods, that is nothing less than soul-stirring.

Honorable Mentions: "A Love Song," "After Yang," "Athena," "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Blonde," "The Black Phone," "Bullet Train," "Catherine Called Birdy," "Decision to Leave," "Emergency," "Emily the Criminal," "The Eternal Daughter," "Falcon Lake," "Fire of Love," "Glass Onion," "The Good Nurse," "Happening," "Holy Spider," "Hustle," "The Inspection," "Living," "Louis Armstrong Black & Blues," "Moonage Daydream," "Nope," "Official Competition," "The Outfit," "Palm Trees and Power Lines," "Prey," "Resurrection," "R.M.N.," "Sundown," "The Integrity of Joseph Chambers," "Tár," "The Territory," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Triangle of Sadness," "Utama," "Wakanda Forever," "Women Talking"

Films I Still Need to See: "All the Beauty and Bloodshed," "Armageddon Time," "Bad Axe," "Close," "Hit the Road," "My Old School," "No Bears," "Saint Omer," "The Quiet Girl," "Return to Seoul," "She Said," "Tantura"