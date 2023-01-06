Boy jailed in high school gun threat

A teenager faces two felony counts after Jonesboro police say he threatened another student at Jonesboro High School with a gun Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Police arrested the 15-year-old boy, whose name was redacted from the report, around 2 p.m. after a police officer found a loaded .22-caliber pistol in his pocket in a classroom at the school.

A witness and another student, a 17-year-old boy whose name was redacted, told police the 15-year-old pulled the pistol on the 17-year-old while they were in the bathroom and pointed the gun at him.

The victim said the 15-year-old showed him the gun was loaded before laughing and leaving him alone.

The arrested teenager is on juvenile probation, the report states, and was taken to the Craighead County Juvenile Detention Center. He faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a handgun by a minor or on school property.