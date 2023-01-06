Buckeyes bolstered by big finish

MINNEAPOLIS -- Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points and Rikki Harris added 19 as No. 3 Ohio State rallied to beat Minnesota 83-71 on Thursday night.

Rebeka Mikulasikova contributed 15 points on five three-pointers for the Buckeyes (16-0, 5-0 Big Ten), who outscored Minnesota 28-10 in the fourth quarter.

Mallory Heyer led Minnesota (8-7, 1-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Amaya Battle and Alanna Micheaux each scored 14.

The Buckeyes aren't used to playing from behind, having trailed at the half only three times in their first 15 games. But Minnesota's young team -- its starting lineup featured three true freshmen, a redshirt freshman and a sophomore -- made Ohio State work.

"They came out and wanted it more than us in the first half," Mikesell said. "Being down five or six, that's not something we're used to. But it's a Big Ten game on the road -- it's not going to be easy."

In the fourth quarter, Minnesota shot 20% and was outrebounded 13-4. Coach Lindsay Whalen found some positives in the loss.

"They're a tough team, and we stood there with them for the most part," Whalen said. "I'm proud of the group. I'd rather learn from wins, but we took one on the chin a little bit in the fourth. But we'll regroup."

Ohio State trailed by as many as 10 in the third quarter before a jumper by Eboni Walker sparked an 8-0 run that cut Minnesota's lead to 56-54.

Heyer restored order for Minnesota, grabbing two big defensive boards and hitting a three-pointer that gave the Gophers a 61-55 lead after three quarters.

But after making just 5 of 20 shots in the third quarter, Ohio State caught fire in the fourth. The Buckeyes went 4-for-5 from the floor and 5-for-6 from the line during a 14-0 run over the first three minutes of the quarter.

NO. 5 UCONN 73, XAVIER 37

CINCINNATI -- Aubrey Griffin scored 19 points and injury-riddled UConn, playing without Coach Geno Auriemma due to illness, beat Xavier for its sixth consecutive victory.

Dorka Juhasz added 18 points for the fifth-ranked Huskies (13-2, 6-0 Big East), who finished the game with only seven available players when forward Aaliyah Edwards sustained a foot injury in the first half and did not return after halftime.

Edwards finished with four points and three assists. Lou Lopez Senechal had 15 points for UConn, which has been ranked in the AP poll for 554 straight weeks.

Taylor Smith scored 13 points for Xavier (7-8, 0-6).

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 94,

AUBURN 42

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Kamilla Cardoso scored 16 points and Aliyah Boston had 13 points and nine rebounds to lead South Carolina to its 13th consecutive win over Auburn.

The Gamecocks (15-0, 3-0) won their 21st consecutive overall, dating to their successful run to an NCAA Tournament title last season.

Victaria Saxton had 12 points and Zia Cooke added 10 points.

Aicha Coulibaly had 16 points to lead Auburn (10-5, 0-3), which hasn't beaten the Gamecocks since a 53-49 win at home in January 2012.

NO. 7 LSU 74, TEXAS A&M 34

BATON ROUGE, La. -- Angel Reese had a school-record 28 rebounds and 26 points as No. 7 LSU matched its best start to a season with its 15th win, beating Texas A&M.

The unbeaten Tigers (15-0, 3-0) joined the 2002-03 team with a 15-win start. LSU, which leads Division I in scoring average and victory margin, also won its 12th game of the season by 25 points or more.

Reese, who missing her first four shots and went on to shoot 8 for 15 from the floor, eclipsed the rebounding mark of 27 set twice by Maree Jackson in 1977 and 1978.

NO. 9 VIRGINIA TECH 74,

VIRGINIA 66

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Georgia Amoore scored 22 points to lift Virginia Tech past Virginia.

Amoore shot 7 of 15 from the floor and made four three-pointers to help the short-handed Hokies (13-2, 3-2 ACC) win beat Virginia for the fifth time in six games.

Virginia Tech was without Elizabeth Kitley, who suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's practice. The 2021-22 All-American and last year's ACC Player of the Year is the team's leading scorer (18.3 points) and rebounder (10.9).

Camryn Taylor paced the Cavaliers (13-2, 2-2) with 18 points.

BOSTON COLLEGE 79,

NO. 10 N.C. STATE 71

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dontavia Waggoner had 23 points and 10 rebounds to help Boston College beat No. 10 North Carolina State.

Maria Gakdeng added 17 points for the Eagles (12-5, 2-2 ACC), who stopped a 10-game losing streak in the series and earned their first win against the Wolfpack since February 2015. The school said it also marked the program's first win against a top-10 opponent since beating Florida State in 2010.

Jada Boyd scored 20 points to lead the Wolfpack (12-3, 2-2), while Diamond Johnson had 18 points in her return from a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.

NO. 19 DUKE 60,

WAKE FOREST 50

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Celeste Taylor scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half and Elizabeth Balogun had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Duke.

Reigan Richardson finished with 12 points for Duke (14-1, 4-0).

Jewel Spear scored 13 points and Elise Williams had 12 points and four steals for Wake Forest (10-6, 1-4). Olivia Summiel grabbed 10 rebounds.

NO. 20 GONZAGA 63,

SAN FRANCISCO 52

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Kaylynne Truong had 17 points and nine assists, Yvonne Ejim added 15 points and 12 rebounds and No. 20 Gonzaga beat San Francisco.

Truong completed a three-point play with four minutes left to extend Gonzaga's lead to 54-49, and she made a layup on the Bulldogs' next possession for a seven-point lead.

Eliza Hollingsworth scored 13 points with eight rebounds for Gonzaga (15-2, 5-0). Truong was just 5-of-16 shooting, including 3 of 12 from distance, and Gonzaga shot 46%.

MIAMI 62,

NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA 58

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Haley Cavinder scored 16 points, Jasmyne Roberts had 10 points and nine rebounds in her first career start and Miami beat No. 22 North Carolina.

Miami (9-6, 2-2 ACC) beat a team in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. North Carolina (9-5, 0-3) has started 0-3 in conference play for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Deja Kelly finished with 19 points, reaching 1,000 for her career, for North Carolina.

Minnesota forward Alanna Micheaux works past Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)



Minnesota guard Amaya Battle (3) goes to the basket as Ohio State guard Taylor Thierry (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

