FAMILY CHURCH at White Hall will host a Night of Worship at 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature all three campuses coming together at the White Hall church to kick off the 7 Days of Prayer and Fasting Jan. 9-15, according to a Facebook post. Family Church has locations at Pine Bluff, Redfield and White Hall.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will present a revival featuring the following speakers at 7 p.m. on these dates: Jan. 15 — Willie Ann Martin; Jan. 16 — Christine Allmond; and Jan. 17 — Tacarra Goodwin, all of New Community. The theme is United and Ignited for the Kingdom. Intercessory prayer begins at 6 p.m. each day. Everyone is invited to attend the revival. The church also invites the community to regular services Sundays at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its Sunday services at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10 a.m. worship. Free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: (870) 329-1182 or unitychristianfellowship@live.com.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles are accepted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.



