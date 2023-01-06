Comic Con Jan. 14-15 features Jon Heder of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’

501st Legion members Jason McDonald (from left), Aramis McDonald, Kyle Good and Jordan Karleskint pose for a picture, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Rogers Public Library in Rogers. The Rogers Public Library hosted a back-to-school Sci-Fi day with various characters of the Star Wars Universe from the 501st legion. The Legion seeks to promote interest in star wars through the building and wearing of quality costumes at related events as well as contributions to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work. "Star wars means a lot to different people. For us it's a call back to childhood," said Kyle Good, a member. "Everyone can connect to Star Wars at some level. Thats what brought us together." Check out nwaonline.com/210822Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

