Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Comic Con Jan. 14-15 features Jon Heder of ‘Napoleon Dynamite’

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
3on Couch Left to Right: Jon Gries, Jon Heder and Aaron Ruell in NAPOLEON DYNAMITE. Photo Credit: Aaron Ruell

FAQ

Northwest Arkansas

Comic Con

WHAT -- A "diverse gathering" of fan groups with special guests like "Napoleon Dynamite" star Jon Heder, pro wrestler JBL, anime voice actor Eric Vale, "Super Mario" video game voice actor Charles Martinet and Star Wars fans' 501st Legion.

WHEN -- 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Jan. 14 & 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 15

WHERE -- Rogers Convention Center

COST -- $30 per day, $50 weekend

INFO -- nwacomiccon.com

  photo  501st Legion members Jason McDonald (from left), Aramis McDonald, Kyle Good and Jordan Karleskint pose for a picture, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the Rogers Public Library in Rogers. The Rogers Public Library hosted a back-to-school Sci-Fi day with various characters of the Star Wars Universe from the 501st legion. The Legion seeks to promote interest in star wars through the building and wearing of quality costumes at related events as well as contributions to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work. "Star wars means a lot to different people. For us it's a call back to childhood," said Kyle Good, a member. "Everyone can connect to Star Wars at some level. Thats what brought us together." Check out nwaonline.com/210822Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
  

Print Headline: Comic Con Brings Together Anime, Star Wars, Video Games, More

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT