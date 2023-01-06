Watson Chapel board to meet

The Watson Chapel School Board's regular monthly meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the district office, 4100 Camden Road. The board will resume the normal monthly schedule of having the meetings on the second Monday of the month in February, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.

TOPPS to give away food

TOPPS, a non-profit community-based organization, will hold its food distribution at 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive. Each household must complete an application with proof of ID. One food box per household will be given and the applicant must be present to receive the food, according to a news release.

Sponsors include Canaan Christian Center, Pine Bluff Police Department, Adult IV Probation and Parole, Calvary Baptist Church of Little Rock, Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Prayer Garden Church of God in Christ, Zion Church of Northwest Arkansas, and TOPPS.

TOPPS to hold sewing class

TOPPS will host the Goldman Project, a sewing class for ages 13-18. The class will be limited to 20 students. The participants will be taught sewing skills by a master seamstress, Christine Hopkins, according to a news release.

The class is free and will be held at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive, on Saturdays, Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 18, and Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The student will complete the assigned project along with a garment.

To enroll students, parents must call the TOPPS office (870-850-6011) Monday through Friday between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

VA office sets virtual claims event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Jan. 26. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Jan. 25, according to a news release.

During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. The staff is is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one.

Grand Prairie arts classes, exhibits set

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart will host classes for spring 2023 for adults.

Senior Art 65 -- will meet from 3-5 p.m. Jan. 12, Feb. 16, and March 16. Additional dates will be announced. Tuition is $5 and the class is open to anyone over 65 years old to come and enjoy fellowship and create their own masterpiece with the center artists/teachers, according to a news release.

Adult Ceramics class -- will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12, Jan. 19; Feb. 2, Feb. 9; March 2, March 9; April 6, April 13; and May 4, and May 11.

The center will also host the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts in Photography and Decorative Arts divisions exhibits.

Photography -- Adults/Youth -- The festival will accept entries in photography at the arts center Jan. 20 from noon to 5 p.m. and Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Exhibit dates are Jan. 26-Feb. 23. A reception will be held Jan. 31 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Decorative Arts -- All entries for this division are to be delivered to the arts center on March 10 from noon to 5 p.m. and March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Decorative Arts Exhibit will be at the center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays March 17-19 and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. The awards reception and presentation will be March 19 at 3 p.m. In addition to juried entries, the festival will be hosting a special quilt show honoring Joyce Dempsey, according to the news release.

To register or for details visit www.grandprairiearts.com or email artscenter001@gmail.com.

Business navigator event set

The Arkansas Procurement Technical Assistance Center will host the Arkansas Business Navigator, the newest program from the Arkansas Small Business Technology and Development Center, a function of the federal Small Business Administration that works through land grant universities and other institutions.

The informational session will be held at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Brinkley Chamber of Commerce at Brinkley. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend, according to a news release.

Details: Kamelle Gomez, economic development program associate for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, (501) 671-2158 or kgomez@uada.edu.